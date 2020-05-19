New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Human Machine Interface Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Offering ; Configuration ; End-User Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894566/?utm_source=GNW



The human machine interface market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 863.3 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,811.9 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2020-2027. The favorable government policies, increasing investments in the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), to enable automated solutions and systems in the manufacturing plants, are the factors driving the human machine interface market.

The general manufacturing segment led the North America human machine interface market based on end-user industry in 2018, and it is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period by 2027. General manufacturing owing to its considerably large industry verticals along with significant scope of application for different HMIs has contributed significantly in its leading market share in terms of revenue.

The overall North America human machine interface market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for human machine interface market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on the segments with respect to North America.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the human machine interface market.



Few of the players operating in the North America human machine Interface market are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001