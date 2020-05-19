New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Electronic Filter Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894564/?utm_source=GNW



The electronic filter market in North America was valued at US$ 3801.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5303.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. Communications industry, semiconductor industry, petrochemical industry, chemicals, steel, automotive manufacturing, speech signal processing, media & entertainment, image processing, and radar systems are some of the major application areas which will fuel the growth of electronic filter market in the coming years. The positive growth outlook of North American telecommunications industry and high demand for electronic filters in electronics & semiconductors industry are the key driving factors propelling the growth of electronic filter market in North America.



On the basis of type, the electronic filter market was led by low pass filter.The low pass filter enables low-frequency signals from 0Hz to its cut-off frequency.



This feature is vital as it assists in avoiding unwanted interferences every time it comes to varied transmission bands. Moreover, the low pass filters are used in audio applications, AC current in a circuit, and block high frequencies.



Overall size of the North American electronic filter market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American electronic filter market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the electronic filter based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region.Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American electronic filter industry. ABB Ltd, AVX Corporation and Circutor SA are among the key players present in the North American electronic filter market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894564/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001