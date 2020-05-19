New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Distributed Control System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894563/?utm_source=GNW

The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. All these factors are likely to positively impact on the growth of the North American distributed control system market.



Software segment by component led the North American distributed control system market from 2019 to 2027.DCS software consists of embedded controller software and some software that is sold with the system.



DCS software includes HMI, control, system management software, PIM software, and engineering and configuration software. Increasing investment by IT companies to improve the workflow and increase efficiency is the major factor influencing the growth of the North American DCS software market.



Overall size of the North American distributed control system market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American distributed control system market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the distributed control system based on all segmentation provided with respect to the North American region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the distributed control system. ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric, and Rockwell Automation are some of the players present in the North American distributed control system market.

