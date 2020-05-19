New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MULTIVENDOR ATM SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894311/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

An automated teller machine or ATM is an electronic machine that helps the customers to perform basic transactions on their own.Several types of software are used in ATMs to facilitate functioning as per requirement.



Multivendor ATM software provides the end-user one software interface across multiple platforms, which simplifies the backend of their ATM system.Surging recognition about the benefits of the software is one of the critical market drivers.



The financial organization with multivendor ATM software is flexible in choosing hardware from any available ATM supplier, and can purchase a specific ATM model as per the requirement at a particular location.

The market boasts of the presence of plenty of buyers and suppliers.The big initial capital investment leads to high exit barriers for the companies, which eventually creates intense competition in the market.



Cash/cheque dispenser captured the largest market share in the function segment in terms of revenue in 2019. Cash dispensing is one of the most basic and commonly used services of the ATM industry.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global multivendor ATM software is regionally analyzed on the basis of respective markets situated in the region of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region, owing to an increase in demand for multivendor ATM software in multiple locations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is high as the players offer a range of products, occupying almost equal share in the market.The companies are trying to launch new products to remain competitive in the market.



Some of the leading players participating in the fierce competition in the market are KAL, Auriga SPA, Printec Group, GRG Banking, Salzburger Banken Software, etc.



