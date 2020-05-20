New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DISPOSABLE MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894307/?utm_source=GNW





Disposable gloves are utilized in procedures like diagnosis, surgeries, and examinations.They offer protection during several activities, like handling toxic chemicals and reactive materials, and during unhygienic conditions.



The manufacture of drugs entails a high level of cleanliness, and the mishandling of such products can result in its contamination.The disposable gloves thus come in handy during such processes.



There have been novel manufacturing technologies for rendering medical gloves rupture-resistant, temperature-resistant, and control latex-associated infections.The doctors, surgeons, and healthcare professionals, make use of medical gloves for surgeries and other activities that can be infectious and contagious.



High costs are deemed to be restraining factors of market growth. The emerging and developing economies are projected to present lucrative opportunities for disposable medical glove manufacturers.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global disposable medical gloves market is geographically segmented into Europe, North America, Europe, and the rest of Asia Pacific.The North America region is slated to be the dominating region, both in terms of revenue and volume, when it comes to harboring the largest market share, during the forecast period.



The technological advancements and the resultant innovations in products are projected to be the primary factors fueling market growth in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive nature of the market is high, with regard to the local and global vendors. Some of the prominent companies present in the market include, Kossan Rubber Industries BHD, Cardinal Health Inc, Dynarex Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, etc.



