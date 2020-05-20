New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764054/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industrial girth gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion and installation of new cement plants and augmented demand from APAC. In addition, improvement in girth gear manufacturing technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial girth gear market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial girth gear market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Cement

• Mining

• Chemical and petrochemicals

• Metal fabrication

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing investments in solid waste management as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial girth gear market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on service and maintenance of girth gears and consolidation in cement industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial girth gear market covers the following areas:

• Industrial girth gear market sizing

• Industrial girth gear market forecast

• Industrial girth gear market industry analysis





