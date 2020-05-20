Monterey, CA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When can a person say they are fully sexually satisfied? Some people lack intimacy, especially those who are trauma-bonded and only react when they are threatened or treated aggressively. Intimacy is the ability of two people to feel self-disclosure, connectedness, and closeness.

Without intimacy with a reciprocating partner relationships break. A lack of sensate focus mostly causes a lack of pair bonding. In such cases, therapy and treatments from experts are viable solutions.





People who were sexually abused at a young age by an older person tend to bond this trauma with sexual arousal. In most cases, they feel connected to people who threaten their lives or the perpetrator. Moreover, when having sex, they can lose focus by overthinking the situation they face.





Trauma-bonded individuals have significantly impaired intimacy and pair bonding. Their reenactments cause injury to cognitive schemas. It's hard for them to trust, feel safe, or feel in control. People with injured cognitive schemas think about what will happen if their reciprocating partner gets overwhelmed and cannot stop, or what if they feel uncomfortable.





Two components are causing impaired intimacy that is intrapsychic and interpsychic components. The intrapsychic parts are from within the traumatized individual. These people perceive themselves as unattractive, unintelligent, damaged, and defective. It's difficult for people with such low self-esteem to pair bonds easily; once they find a partner, they lack trust and perceive them as a threat. At Harmony Place Dr. Schwartz, such people receive the best care from expert therapists.





Harmony Place Monterey focuses on helping traumatized personnel have a sensate focus. Interpsychic components also play a part in impairing intimacy and pair bonding. Once a trauma-bonded person finds a pair bond, they create a comprehensive interpsychic intimacy.





Harmony Place Mark Schwartz focuses on helping the clients recover from traumatizing reenactments through therapy. When people are given a conducive platform to speak out their mind without judgment, they can face suppressed feelings. Dr. Mark Schwartz Harmony Place plays an essential role in helping such people restructure impaired intimacy. By the end of the treatment program, they are ready to go back to their everyday life. It's possible to reconstruct impaired intimacy allowing the victims to start a healthy relationship built on trust.

Reconstructing intimacy also involves teaching these people how to solve problems at hand, listening skills, expression of feelings, and how to communicate with their partner. People with impaired intimacy find it hard to connect with their partner and even making friends.





Therapists help traumatized people find the cause of the trauma and deal with the situation. They focus on helping these victims perceive the best about themselves and strengthen their self-esteem. When these people start appreciating themselves, they will feel confident enough to express their feelings.





People should look for expert opining and guidance for healthy relationships and a long term intimate life. Sexuality is one of the ways of expressing intimacy; after therapy and treatments, it becomes easy to bond with others. Even trauma-bonded people can heal and start felling conformable when other people get close to them. They are now able to tolerate the vulnerability of their partner and feel control during the sexual interchange.



At Harmony Place Monterey, people with impaired intimacy and those with a hard time finding a life partner can get treatment. Experts use different techniques such as sensate focus to help people perceive the best about themselves and allow others to get close to them. This reconstruction process helps help partners remain intimate; therefore, long term healthy relationships.