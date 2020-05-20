New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449682/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.8 Billion Units by the year 2025, Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 131.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 47 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 122.5 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways will reach a market size of 143.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 113.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 418.4 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cisco Systems Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Airspan Networks Inc.; Alpha Networks, Inc.; Ceragon Networks Ltd.; Intracom Telecom; Siklu Communication Ltd.; BLiNQ Networks; Contela Inc.; TEKTELIC Communications, Inc.; FastBack Networks; LightPointe Communications, Inc.; Juni korea Co. Ltd.; Cambium Networks, Ltd.;
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 3: United States Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to
2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell
Gateways: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 7: European Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small
Cell Gateways: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for
the Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC.
ALPHA NETWORKS
CERAGON NETWORKS
INTRACOM TELECOM
SIKLU COMMUNICATION LTD.
BLINQ NETWORKS, INC.
CONTELA, INC.
TEKTELIC COMMUNICATIONS
FASTBACK NETWORKS
LIGHTPOINTE COMMUNICATIONS
JUNI GLOBAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
