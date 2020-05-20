New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449681/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.6 Billion by the year 2025, Consumer Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumer Electronics will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Avery Dennison Corporation; E Ink Corporation; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Materion Corporation; Nitto Denko Corporation; Panasonic Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449681/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 4: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Consumer Electronics (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in

US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 61: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 66: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 72: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Market in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 75: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2018-2025

Table 77: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies

for Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 90: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies

for Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 107: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for

Flexible Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible

Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 116: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

E INK CORPORATION

LG DISPLAY

MATERION CORPORATION

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449681/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001