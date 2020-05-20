Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

20 May 2020 at 8.00

﻿On May 19th 2020, S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook on Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, the central credit institution of Savings Banks Group, from stable to negative and affirmed the short and long term ratings A- / A-2.

The previous rating change took place in April 2017.

The S&P release is enclosed in pdf-format and it will be published in www.saastopankki.fi.

﻿

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Tomi Närhinen

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.





Attachment