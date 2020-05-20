AS LHV Pank ("LHV") has established an EUR 1,000,000,000 Covered Bond Programme ("Programme"). The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus ("Base Prospectus") for the Programme on 19 March 2020. The Base Prospectus will be available on the website of Euronext Dublin at www.ise.ie and on LHV’s website at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/covered-bonds/.
Establishment of the Programme is one of the steps in LHV’s preparations for starting to issue covered bonds. Issuance of covered bonds under the Programme is subject to market conditions. The covered bonds to be issued under the Programme are expected to be rated Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service Ltd.
Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee
AS LHV Group
Tallinn, ESTONIA
