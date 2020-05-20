• Idorsia platziert erfolgreich 11 Millionen neue Aktien und erzielt einen Bruttoerlös von CHF 330 Millionen

Allschwil, Schweiz – 20. Mai 2020

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA, “Idorsia”) gab heute bekannt, dass erfolgreich 11 Millionen neue Aktien (die “platzierten Aktien”) mittels Accelerated Bookbuilding-Verfahren platziert wurden, wobei die platzierten Aktien 8,4% des aktuell ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von Idorsia entsprechen. Der durch das Angebot erzielte Nettoerlös dient Idorsia primär zur Vorbereitung des Markeintritts des ersten kommerziellen Produkts sowie zur weiteren Finanzierung der Entwicklung der attraktiven und sich im Spätstadium befindenden Pipeline Kandidaten, darunter Aprocitentan, Clazosentan und Lucerastat, sowie der diversifizierten Pipeline in der Frühphase und der Präklinik.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, kommentierte:

“Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit der Art und Weise, wie diese Runde der Mittelbeschaffung verlaufen ist, soweit, dass wir den angebotenen Betrag erhöht haben. Wir haben eine grosse Nachfrage an den neu geschaffenen Aktien durch qualitative hochstehende Anleger erhalten. Diese fokusieren sich auf echte Wertschöpfung und glauben an unsere langfristige Strategie, der Investition in eine breite Pipeline innovativer Medikamente.”

Idorsia platzierte erfolgreich 11 Millionen neue Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.05 zu CHF 30 je neuer Aktie (der “Angebotspreis”). Die platzierten Aktien, welche 8,4% des aktuell ausgegeben Aktienkapitals von Idorsia entsprechen, stammen aus dem bestehenden genehmigten Kapital von Idorsia; das Bezugsrecht der bestehenden Aktionäre wurde ausgeschlossen. Es wird erwartet, dass die platzierten Aktien am oder um den 22. Mai 2020 gemäss dem International Reporting Standard der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen werden. Die platzierten Aktien sind den bestehenden Aktien gleichgestellt.

Idorsia hat im Zusammenhang mit der Platzierung der Aktien einer 90-tägigen Lock-up-Periode zugestimmt. Jean-Paul und Martine Clozel, die Hauptaktionäre von Idorsia, haben 28,4% der platzierten Aktien zum Angebotspreis erworben und erhalten damit ihre bisherige Beteiligung aufrecht. Sie haben einer 180-tägigen Lock-up-Periode ab dem Zeitpunkt der Kotierung der platzierten Aktien zugestimmt, welche den üblichen Ausnahmen untersteht.

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) und Credit Suisse fungierten im Zusammenhang mit der Platzierung als Joint Bookrunners, Octavian fungierte als Selling Agent.





Anmerkungen für Herausgeber

Über Idorsia

Idorsia AG hat anspruchsvolle Ziele - wir haben mehr Ideen, sehen mehr Möglichkeiten und möchten mehr Patienten helfen. Um diesen Zielen gerecht zu werden, möchten wir Idorsia zu Europas führendem biopharmazeutischen Unternehmen mit einem leistungsfähigen wissenschaftlichen Kern aufbauen.

Am Hauptsitz des Unternehmens in der Schweiz - einem Biotech-Knotenpunkt in Europa - hat sich Idorsia auf die Entdeckung und Entwicklung von niedermolekularen Wirkstoffen zur Erschliessung neuer Behandlungsmöglichkeiten spezialisiert. Mit einem umfassenden Portfolio innovativer Arzneimittel in der Pipeline, einem erfahrenen Team, einem voll funktionalen Forschungszentrum und einer soliden Bilanzstruktur verfügt Idorsia über ideale Voraussetzungen, um F&E-Aktivitäten in Geschäftserfolge umzusetzen.

Idorsia ist seit Juni 2017 an der SIX Swiss Exchange (Symbol: IDIA) kotiert und arbeitet mit über 800 qualifizierten Spezialisten an der Umsetzung ihrer ehrgeizigen Ziele.

