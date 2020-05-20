New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449679/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.9 Billion by the year 2025, SaaS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SaaS will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon.com, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449679/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Healthcare Cloud Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: SaaS (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: SaaS (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: IaaS (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: IaaS (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: PaaS (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: PaaS (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 9: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to
2025
Table 10: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and
2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Healthcare Cloud Computing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Chinese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 17: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in France by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: French Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: German Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Italian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Cloud Computing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 30: Rest of Europe Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON.COM
IBM CORPORATION
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449679/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: