7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.9 Billion by the year 2025, SaaS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SaaS will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon.com, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Cloud Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: SaaS (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: SaaS (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: IaaS (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: IaaS (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: PaaS (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: PaaS (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 9: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 10: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and

2025

JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Healthcare Cloud Computing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Japanese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: Chinese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 17: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 20: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 21: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in France by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: French Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 23: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: German Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 25: Italian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Italian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Cloud Computing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: United Kingdom Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 30: Rest of Europe Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and

2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMAZON.COM

IBM CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

