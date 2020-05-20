New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Context Aware Computing (CAC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449677/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$57.2 Billion by the year 2025, Active Maps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Active Maps will reach a market size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; Baidu, Inc.; CrowdOptic, Inc.; Flytxt; Intel Corporation; Loopt; Nokia Corporation; Openstream, Inc.; Proxomo Software, Inc.; Securonix, Inc.; Telefónica SA; Telnames Limited; ThreatMetrix, Inc.; Verizon Communications, Inc.; Vodafone Group PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Context Aware Computing (CAC) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Active Maps (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Active Maps (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Adaptive Phones (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Adaptive Phones (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Augmented Reality & Guide Systems (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Augmented Reality & Guide Systems (Product) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 9: Conference Assistants (Product) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Conference Assistants (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Cyberguides (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Cyberguides (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: BFSI (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: BFSI (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Power & Energy (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Power & Energy (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Oil & Gas (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Oil & Gas (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Telecommunications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Telecommunications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 27: United States Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: United States Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: United States Context Aware Computing (CAC) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 33: Canadian Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 34: Canadian Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Context Aware Computing (CAC):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Context
Aware Computing (CAC) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Context Aware Computing (CAC) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Chinese Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Context Aware Computing (CAC) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 52: French Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 53: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: German Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 57: Italian Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Italian Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Italian Demand for Context Aware Computing (CAC) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Italian Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 61: United Kingdom Market for Context Aware Computing
(CAC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: United Kingdom Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Context Aware Computing (CAC) in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 64: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 66: Rest of Europe Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Rest of Europe Context Aware Computing (CAC)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 69: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 73: Rest of World Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019
and 2025
Table 75: Rest of World Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 76: Rest of World Context Aware Computing (CAC) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE, INC.
BAIDU, INC.
CROWDOPTIC®
FLYTXT
INTEL CORPORATION
LOOPT
NOKIA CORPORATION
OPENSTREAM
SECURONIX , INC.
TELEFóNICA SA
TELNAMES
THREATMETRIX, INC.
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
