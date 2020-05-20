New York, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449675/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, EVA Sheet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, EVA Sheet will reach a market size of US$108.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$60.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Bridgestone Corporation; Changzhou Bbetter Film Technologies Co., Ltd.; Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co., Ltd.; Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc.; SKC, Inc.; STR Holdings, Inc.; TPI All Seasons Company Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449675/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solar Encapsulation Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Solar Encapsulation Materials Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: EVA Sheet (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: EVA Sheet (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: PVB Sheet (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: PVB Sheet (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Photovoltaic Module (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Photovoltaic Module (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: United States Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States Solar Encapsulation Materials Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 18: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 19: Canadian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Solar Encapsulation Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Encapsulation Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese Solar Encapsulation Materials Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Solar Encapsulation Materials in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Solar Encapsulation Materials Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 29: European Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Solar Encapsulation Materials Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 36: French Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Solar Encapsulation Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: German Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Demand for Solar Encapsulation Materials in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Solar Encapsulation
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Solar Encapsulation Materials in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 51: Spanish Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 52: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 53: Spanish Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 54: Spanish Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Russian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Russian Solar Encapsulation Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Solar Encapsulation Materials
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Solar Encapsulation Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Australian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 75: Indian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 76: Indian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Encapsulation
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Encapsulation Materials
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Solar Encapsulation Materials in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 86: Latin American Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Latin American Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Demand for Solar Encapsulation
Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Latin American Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 92: Argentinean Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Argentinean Solar Encapsulation Materials Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 95: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Brazilian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Solar Encapsulation Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 99: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Mexican Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Solar Encapsulation Materials
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Solar Encapsulation Materials
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Solar Encapsulation Materials
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 106: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: The Middle East Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 108: The Middle East Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 109: The Middle East Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 110: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019
and 2025
Table 111: The Middle East Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 112: The Middle East Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 113: Iranian Market for Solar Encapsulation Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 114: Iranian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Encapsulation Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 117: Israeli Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 118: Israeli Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Israeli Solar Encapsulation Materials Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Saudi Arabian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Saudi Arabian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Encapsulation
Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Solar Encapsulation Materials
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 133: African Solar Encapsulation Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: African Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: African Solar Encapsulation Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 136: Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
CHANGZHOU BBETTER FILM TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
JIANGSU AKCOME SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC.
STR HOLDINGS, INC.
TPI ALL SEASONS COMPANY LIMITED
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449675/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: