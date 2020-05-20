FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
BIC IS TRANSFORMING FOR GROWTH
Five actions to improve short-term resilience
and accelerate long-term growth
Clichy -20 May 2020 - Today, BIC announces five actions to improve short-term resilience in the context of the COVID-19 crisis and strengthen its “BIC 2022 - Invent the Future” transformation plan to accelerate long-term growth.
Launched in February 2019, “BIC 2022 – Invent the Future” aims to enhance BIC’s agility and effectiveness and consolidate the Group’s leading positions in its three categories. The plan is on track, and several initiatives have already been implemented to achieve our operational targets.
These five actions aim to drive Net Sales performance, and mitigate the impact of the current crisis on cash generation for the balance of the year:
“BIC has a strong business model and a sound balance sheet. While this pandemic creates unprecedented challenges for the business, it also offers opportunities to accelerate our transformation into a more agile and consumer-centric company, and we expect to emerge stronger from this crisis. Increasing focus on these five actions in support of our long-term strategic pillars will enable us to meet those challenges head-on and put us in a position of strength when the economy recovers.” said Gonzalve Bich, BIC’s Chief Executive Officer.
Pierre Vareille, BIC’s Chairman, and Gonzalve Bich will comment on these initiatives during BIC’s 2020 Annual General Meeting this afternoon at 04:00 pm CET. The AGM will be held closed and will be audio-broadcasted live on BIC’s website.
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
|Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Press Contacts
| Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
|Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr
2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|First Half 2020 results
|July 29th 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
|Third Quarter 2020 results
|October 28th 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
|Full Year 2020 results
|17 February 2021
|Meeting and webcast
Attachment
Societe BIC
Clichy, FRANCE
BIC_Transforming for Growth_Press Release_20MAY20FILE URL | Copy the link below
Societe BIC LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: