Enclosed is the interim report for the first quarter of 2020 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2020 for the Thin Film Electronics ASA group.

For more information contact:

Mallorie Burak, CFO: +1 408.503.7312 / Mallorie.burak@thinfilmsystems.com

20 May 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment