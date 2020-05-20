Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     COMPANY RELEASE       20 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 19 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date19 May 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount7,000shares
Average price/share4.0412EUR
Total Cost28,288.40EUR

Company now holds a total of 93,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 19 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

