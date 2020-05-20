May 20, 2020 02:00 ET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE 20 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 19 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 19 May 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 7,000 shares Average price/share 4.0412 EUR Total Cost 28,288.40 EUR

Company now holds a total of 93,651 shares

including the shares repurchased on 19 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

