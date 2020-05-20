Maranello, 20 May, 2020 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that it plans to offer unsecured debt securities (the “Notes”) in benchmark size and subject to market conditions. The Notes are intended to rank pari passu with respect to all other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Ferrari.

Ferrari intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

