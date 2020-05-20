Goodvalley will release its Interim Report Q1 2020 on 28 May 2020.



On 29 May 2020 at 08.30 (CET), Goodvalley will host a conference call at which CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen and Vice CEO Kristian Brokop Jakobsen will provide comments on financial and operational performance in Q1 2020, the outlook and answer questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in English and can be followed live here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9p6ecubs

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and state conference code 1089541

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42 Norway: +47 239 60264 Poland: +48 222 120 152 Sweden: +46 (0)850 692180 United Kingdom: +44 (0)844 571 8892 United States: +1 631 5107495





Further Information

Group CFO, Jakob Brasted

+ 45 76 52 20 00

info@goodvalley.com





Goodvalley at a glance

Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as CO2 neutral in the entire organization by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.