Acting CEO Espen Kvale, CTO Hans Kristian Leren and BDM Vigdis Tuft Heinimann have today purchased 950,000 shares in total in Aqua Bio Technology ASA (ABT) from main shareholders Finnvik Eiendom AS, a company controlled by board member Roger Hofseth, and board member Jan Pettersson, at a price per share of NOK 2.15.



Espen Kvale has purchased 250,000 shares in the Company from each of Finnvik Eiendom AS and Jan Pettersson, corresponding to a total purchase of 500,000 shares, through his wholly owned holding company EK Holding Invest AS (under incorporation). Following this purchase, Espen Kvale holds 500,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to an ownership stake of 3.25% of the total outstanding shares in the Company.

Hans Kristian Leren has purchased 125,000 shares in the Company from each of Finnvik Eiendom AS and Jan Petterson, corresponding to a total purchase of 250,000 shares. Following this purchase, Hans Kristian Leren holds 250,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to an ownership stake of 1.63% of the total outstanding shares in the Company.

Vigdis Tuft Heinimann has purchased 100,000 shares in the Company from each of Finnvik Eiendom AS and Jan Petterson, corresponding to a total purchase of 200,000 shares. Following this purchase, Vigdis Tuft Heinimann holds 200,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to an ownership stake of 1.30% of the total outstanding shares in the Company.

Following these sales, Roger Hofseth and associated parties holds 3,212,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to an ownership stake of 20.90% of the total outstanding shares in the Company.

Following these sales, Jan Pettersson and associated parties holds 3,295,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to an ownership stake of 21.12% of the total outstanding shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, acting CEO, telephone +47 916 28 092 or espen.kvale@aquabiotech.no.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.