Auction date200520
Requested volume, SEK mln4,000


Credit rating class1
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids0


Credit rating class1
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.65 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids0

 

Credit rating class2
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln150
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln150
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids1


Credit rating class2
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.95 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids0

 