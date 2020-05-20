All hydro power plants will be centrally operated from a central control room located in Tampere about 500 kilometers from Raasakka.

All hydro power plants will be centrally operated from a central control room located in Tampere about 500 kilometers from Raasakka.

Valmet Oyj’s trade press release on May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply a central control and data collection system to operate PVO-Vesivoima’s hydro power plants in the Iijoki, Kemijoki and Kokemäenjoki rivers in Finland.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The system will be handed over to the customer in January 2021.

“Our existing central control system is obsolete and needs to be replaced. In supplier selection Valmet showed flexibility and provided fast responses to our needs. After testing the functionality with third-party systems, we were convinced of the Valmet DNA central control system. Additionally, we appreciate Valmet’s strong service support close to our key locations,” says Tommi Hansen-Haug, Project Manager, PVO-Vesivoima Oy.

“We are happy to start the cooperation with PVO-Vesivoima. The Valmet DNA central control system provides high reliability and a perfect basis to continue our cooperation in the future,” says Arto Mäkinen, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Raasakka hydropower plant. All hydro power plants will be centrally operated from a central control room located in Tampere about 500 kilometers from Raasakka.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery scope consists of a Valmet DNA SCADA solution for distributed process control and monitoring. It will be installed in PVO-Vesivoima’s Raasakka hydro power plant. All hydro power plants will be centrally operated from a central control room located in Tampere about 500 kilometers from Raasakka. The virtualized automation system will feature links to the hydro power plants and several other third-party systems, such as energy management system, power distributors and the Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE). The redundant virtualized automation system is located in two separate rooms in Raasakka to ensure highest possible reliability.

The system is operated with V almet DNA User Interface , the first and only web-based user interface on the market that can be integrated with an existing distributed control system. It comes with a secure web-based access that enables the plant and mill teams to access relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location.

Information about the customer PVO-Vesivoima Oy

PVO-Vesivoima Oy produces electricity with its hydropower plants in the Iijoki, Kemijoki and Kokemäenjoki rivers. The total annual energy production output of the company is approximately 1.7 TWh. The company is part of the Pohjolan Voima Group.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Arto Mäkinen, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 549 2330

Read more about Valmet's total concept for hydropower plants

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com , www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Attachment