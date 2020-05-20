Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FTTH Deployment in China - The Process Accelerates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China is at the forefront of fiber adoption worldwide. Since 2013, it has been embarked on an aggressive fiber deployment strategy. By the end of 2019, the country had recorded almost 400 million FTTH subscribers, accounting for 92% of Internet users.
This study addresses these major topics:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. State of the Chinese fiber broadband network
3. Comparison of China with European countries, Japan and US
4. Political and market condition analysis
5. China broadband strategy and principal finance
6. Change in the competitive landscape of Chinese fixed broadband
7. Analysis of the Chinese fiber-optical network value chain
8. Analysis of broadband plans of Chinese telecom operators
List of Tables and Figures
2. State of the Chinese fiber broadband network
4. Comparison of China with European countries, Japan and US
5. State of the Chinese fiber broadband network
6. Change in the competitive landscape of Chinese fixed broadband
8. Analysis of the Chinese fiber-optical network value chain
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7du6o6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: