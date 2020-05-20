Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 20 May 2020 – The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are pleased to report that all agenda items of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday have been approved or adopted by the shareholders in accordance with the proposal. 

In the meeting, a total of 1.731.195 shares were registered to vote, which equates to 45,97% of the total outstanding shares. 

The voting results per agenda topic were as follows:  



     
Nr.Agenda topicIn favourAgainstAbstention
6Annual Accounts 2019   
6aProposal to adopt the financial statements99,9%0,1%0,0%
6bPolicy on result allocation (discussion item)N/AN/AN/A
6cProposal to not to issue a dividend over 2019100,0%0,0%0,0%
6dCorporate Governance (discussion item)N/AN/AN/A
6eProposal give discharge to the members of the Board of Management (voting item) 100,0%0,0%0,0%
6fProposal give discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board (voting item)100,0%0,0%0,0%
7Proposal to Authorize:   
7aGrant Management Board authority to Nominate a Statutory Auditor99,9%0,1%0,0%
7bApproval to grant right to issue up to 20% additional shares99,9%0,1%0,0%
7cExtension to grant, limit or exclude priority rights99,9%0,1%0,0%
8Approval of the convertible loan and the issuance of the conversion right100,0%0,0%0,0%
9Re-appoint Mr. B.J. Glick as member of the Supervisory Board100,0%0,0%0,0%
10Appoint Mr. I. Vleeschouwers as member of the Management Board and CFO100,0%0,0%0,0%


For further information, please contact Thierry Jaccoud on +31-10-8851200 or go to www.and.com