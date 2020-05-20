Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Respiratory Devices Market (Therapeutic, Diagnostic & Monitoring): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global respiratory devices market is forecasted to reach US$30.77 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the respiratory market as the demand for masks, respirators, protective clothing, and gloves has increased significantly not limited to the healthcare sector but also to other industries.

The factors such as increasing chronic respiratory disease incidence, inclining geriatric population, accelerating economic development, rising personal healthcare expenditures, growing pollution levels, improving consumer confidence and improvement in respiratory devices manufacturing process are expected to drive the market.

However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by the competitive pressure and stringent regulation. Few notable trends include rising med-tech research and development expenditures, accelerating smart inhaler industry, technological advancements in ventilators and improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies.

On the basis of product type, the global respiratory devices industry is broadly bifurcated into therapeutic (nebulizers, ventilators, Positive Air Pressure (PAP), humidifiers, etc.), diagnostic & monitoring (Spirometers, Sleep Test Devices, Peak Flow Meters, Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs, etc.) and others i.e. consumables & accessories (mainly masks & breathing circuits).

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the increasing requirement of respiratory equipment in chemical R&D activities, the launch of price benefits of home care machines, and facilities related to hospital treatment by the government. The U.S. represents one of the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global respiratory devices market segmented on the basis of product types i.e. therapeutic devices & diagnostics & monitoring device and on the basis of application i.e. COPD, Asthma and Sleep Apnea.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, Germany, UK, France and China.

Market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Koninklijke Philips, Masimo Corporation, Invacare Corporation, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited and Medtronic.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Respiratory Devices

1.3 Respiratory Device Supply Chain Analysis

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

2.6 Government Initiatives

2.7 Respiratory Mask Consumption

2.8 Regional Analysis - US

2.9 Regional Analysis - Europe

2.10 Regional Analysis - Asia

3. Global Respiratory Devices Market Analysis

3.1 Global Respiratory Devices Market Value

3.2 Global Respiratory Devices Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Respiratory Devices Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Value

3.3.2 Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Value by Segments

3.3.4 Global PAP Devices Market Value

3.3.5 Global PAP Devices Market Value Forecast

3.3.6 Global Ventilators Market Value

3.3.7 Global Ventilators Market Value Forecast

3.3.8 Global Nebulizers Market Value

3.3.9 Global Nebulizers Market Value Forecast

3.3.10 Global Diagnostic & Monitoring Respiratory Devices Market Value

3.3.11 Global Diagnostic & Monitoring Respiratory Devices Market Value Forecast

3.3.12 Global Diagnostic & Monitoring Respiratory Devices Market Value by Segment

3.3.13 Global Spirometers Market Value

3.3.14 Global Spirometers Market Value Forecast

3.3.15 Global Pulse Oximeter Market Value

3.3.16 Global Pulse Oximeter Market Value Forecast

3.3.17 Global Capnograph Market Value

3.3.16 Global Capnograph Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Respiratory Devices Market Value by Applications

3.5 Global Respiratory Devices Market Value by Region

4. Regional Respiratory Devices Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Respiratory Devices Market Value

4.1.2 North America Respiratory Devices Market Value Forecast

4.1.3 North America Respiratory Devices Market Value by Country

4.1.4 The U.S. Respiratory Devices Market Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Respiratory Devices Market Value Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Chronic Respiratory Disease Incidence

5.1.2 Inclining Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Accelerating Economic Development

5.1.4 Rising Personal HealthCare Expenditures

5.1.5 Growing Pollution Levels

5.1.6 Improving Consumer Confidence

5.1.7 Improvement in Respiratory Devices Manufacturing Process

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Med-Tech Research and Development Expenditures

5.2.2 Accelerating Smart Inhaler Industry

5.2.3 Technological Advancements in Ventilators

5.2.4 Improving Consumer Bargaining Power in Developing Economies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Competitive Pressure

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles (Business & Financial Overview, Strategies)

7.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.2 Masimo Corporation

7.3 Invacare Corporation

7.4 ResMed Inc.

7.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

7.6 Medtronic PLC

