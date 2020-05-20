Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the aviation industry, "Aviation Support Services See Lower Demand Due to Grounded Flights Amid COVID-19"



Aviation support services have been affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. With almost two thirds of the world's passenger jets grounded, some aviation support services have seen demand for their services fall. One area that has seen increased demand is aircraft parking services. Aircraft parking has seen a huge increase in demand as airlines look to store their idled aircraft. Many airports are now storing parked aircraft on their runways while there is increased demand for the storage facilities that companies like ComAv LLC, Asia Pacific Aircraft Storage and Tarmac Aerosave provide.



Grounded planes still require maintenance to keep them in airworthy condition. Some maintenance and repair organizations (MROs) are seeing demand for services like regular engine and hydraulics checks, tire rotation and inspection of air conditioning and anti-ice systems as a result although many are still experiencing lower than usual demand.



Commercial MROs have been the most affected by COVID-19 while there is higher demand for MROs that focus on military and cargo sectors. While some airlines have cancelled or delayed non essential services, others like Etihad Airways have taken the opportunity to move forward with planned upgrades to minimize the amount of time their aircraft needs to be out of service once demand for air travel returns.



