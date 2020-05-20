Pune, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced wound care market size is projected to reach USD 13.45 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe will be the central force driving the growth of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), By End User, and Regional Forecast 2018-2025”.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), presently, more than 460 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 are living with diabetes worldwide and by 2045 this number is expected to rise to 700 million. Diabetes is a chronic disease that is known to give rise complex conditions, which usually do not heal on their own and require surgery. For instance, diabetic foot ulcers usually turn into infection and the patient may end up requiring amputation. In such cases, advanced wound care dressings and devices are pivotal in alleviating the suffering of the patient.





The report shares that the value of the market stood at USD 9.27 billion in 2017. It further answers the following questions:

What are the major drivers and trends shaping the size, share, and growth of the market?

What key challenges does the market face?

Which regions hold the most promising prospects for the market?

Who are the core players in this market and what are their growth strategies?

How is the market segmented and how are the individual segments analysed?

What opportunities are likely to arise in the market in the future?





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Driver

Rising Uptake of Negative Pressure Therapy to Bolster Market Growth

The advanced wound care market growth is set to get a major upward thrust owing to the rising preference for negative pressure treatment, or vacuum-assisted wound closure, among patients. This shift in preference is mainly because of the multiple advantages of this treatment technique. For instance, on account of its unique wound closing mechanism, occurrence of wound infections in patients with open fractures and orthopaedic trauma is very low in negative pressure therapy. Furthermore, wound healing in patients with diabetes and gangrene, where amputations are necessary, is speedy and with lower level of pain. Fast recovery also means that hospital stays will be of a shorter duration, thus reducing costs and inconvenience for the patient. Lastly, these therapies are ideal for complicated procedures such as chronic and open wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, skin grafts, acute traumatic wounds, and pressure ulcers.

Regional Analysis

North America to Own Lion’s Share in the Market; Asia-Pacific to Grow Steadily

Having generated revenue worth USD 3.87 billion in 2017, North America is slated to dominate the advanced wound care market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the robust healthcare system in the region, along with patient-friendly reimbursement policies. This, coupled with high prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, will propel the market in the region.

On the other hand, the market size in Asia-Pacific is set to expand steadily owing to the increasing incidence of diabetes and other chronic diseases in the region. In addition, per capita healthcare spending is rising in India and China, which will favour the market growth in the region. In Europe, advancements in medical care techniques is anticipated to accelerate the progress of the market in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic R&D Investment by Players to Stimulate Intense Competition

In order to gain an edge over other competitors, players in this market are ramping up their investment to enhance their R&D capacity and create a solid foundation to develop and launch next-gen solutions. This strategy is enabling these players to cement their position in the market through diverse portfolio of products.





Industry Developments:

June 2019: Finland-domiciled UPM announced the launch of an innovative wound care solution called FibDex® for the market in Europe. The new advanced wound care dressing product has been derived from wood-based nanofibrillar cellulose, a substance known to be compatible with human tissue and cells.



February 2019: India-based Axio Biosolutions introduced its cutting-edge wound care product under the name ‘MaxioCel’, designed to provide comfort and promote fast healing among patients suffering from chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, skin abrasions, and venous leg ulcers. The dressing is made out chitosan, a type of sugar extracted from the outer skeleton of various shellfish.





List of Companies Profiled in the Advanced Wound Care Market Research Report are:

KCI Licensing, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Tissue Regenix

Coloplast Corp

MiMedx

Organogenesis Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.





