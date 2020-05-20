Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This review discusses technical options that are pursued by key commercial lithium-ion battery players to build solid-state Li-ion batteries for an increasing number of applications (IoT, medical devices, consumer electronics, electric vehicles/trains, stationary applications).

A machine learning supported screening of the global patent literature for commercial relevance provides the basis for unique insights, which have been condensed into an innovation decision tree and a gap analysis (liquid vs. solid electrolyte Li-ion batteries).

Report Scope

This review is based on a machine learning supported screening of 260,004 patent documents.

23 decision tree diagrams illustrate how R&D players have made a variety of choices as to which concepts, materials, processes, architectures to pursue.

The review includes a discussion of 11 current and 24 prospective solid-state lithium-ion battery suppliers, as well as of 6 materials & technology suppliers.

Key solid-state battery patent families by 38 additional companies are listed with links to the full text.

Key Highlights

A key highlight is that this review condenses the global R&D effort in the area of solid-state Li-ion batteries into easy to understand graphs. Connections and divergences can be identified between players that are very different in geographical location or size.

A deep dive on cathode/solid electrolyte interface engineering options provides for inspiration as to how the longevity of solid-state Li-ion batteries can be further improved.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. About the Author

3. Introduction

Focus of this Review

Solid-State vs. Liquid Li-Ion Batteries

4. The Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Market Today

5. Battery Technology Adoption Framework

Application Requirements & Industrial Logic

Electronics - Integrated Circuits

Medical Implants

Electronics - Mobile Computing

Automotive & Rolling Stock (Train) Applications

Patent Portfolio Readiness Level (PPRL)

Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents

6. Innovation Decision Tree

Solid Electrolytes - Concepts

Solid Electrolytes - Zirconium-Containing

Solid Electrolytes - Phosphate-Based

Solid Electrolytes - Boron-Containing

Solid Electrolytes - Lithium Oxide/Lithium Hydroxide Glasses

Solid Electrolytes - Inorganic Sulfides

Solid Electrolytes - Silica/Silicate-Based

Solid Electrolytes - Others

Solid Electrolytes - Organic Polymers

Lithium Salts Used in Combination with Solid/Polymer Electrolytes

Liquid and Solid Organic Molecules that have been Combined with Solid Electrolytes

Deposition Processes to Produce Solid Electrolyte Films

Solid Electrolyte Binders

Cathode Binders used in Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries

Cathode Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries

Cathode Additives for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries

Anode Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries

Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cell Design

Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cell Design - Concepts

Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Modules

Packaging Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cells

Applications Targeted with Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries

Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Patents that Focus on Increasing Reliability

7. Technology Gap Assessment - Liquid vs. Solid Electrolytes

Inherent Safety - Key Risk Factors

Energy Density - Cathode & Anode Material Selections

Power Density - Li-Ion Conductivity of Solid Electrolytes

Longevity - Risk of Crack Formation & Chemical Instability

Battery Size

Raw Materials & Manufacturing Processes - Costs

Opportunities for Hybrid Liquid/Solid Electrolyte Cells & Modules

8. Predictions

9. Assessment of Companies

Suppliers of Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries (Mass Production or Wide Sampling for Homologation Purposes)

Murata Manufacturing

ProLogium

TDK/ATL

NGK Insulators

FDK/Fujitsu

Qingtao Kunshan

Hitachi Shipbuilding (Hitachi Zosen)

Blue Solutions

Ilika Technologies

Front Edge Technology

Cymbet

Prospective Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Suppliers

Toyota

LG Chemical

Panasonic

Bosch/Seeo

Samsung

Hyundai Motor/Kia Motors

BYD

IBM

Hitachi Chemical

Toshiba

Furukawa Battery

Hitachi

Lishen

QuantumScape/VW

BMW

NGK Spark Plugs

Seiko Epson

I TEN

BASF/Sion Power

Ionic Materials

Solid Power

Medtronic

Johnson Battery Technologies

BrightVolt

Materials & Technology Suppliers (Current & Prospective)

Fujifilm

Idemitsu Kosan

Nippon Zeon

Toppan Printing

Hydro Qubec

Asahi Kasei/Asahi Chemical

10. Deep Dive - Options to Stabilize the Positive Electrode/Electrolyte Interface

11. Key Patent Families by 38 Additional Companies

12. Appendix: Patent Analysis & Validation

