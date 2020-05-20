Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This review discusses technical options that are pursued by key commercial lithium-ion battery players to build solid-state Li-ion batteries for an increasing number of applications (IoT, medical devices, consumer electronics, electric vehicles/trains, stationary applications).
A machine learning supported screening of the global patent literature for commercial relevance provides the basis for unique insights, which have been condensed into an innovation decision tree and a gap analysis (liquid vs. solid electrolyte Li-ion batteries).
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Innovation decision tree diagrams allow for a comprehensive understanding as to how R&D decisions diverge or are similar between different protagonists. By understanding the weaknesses and strengths of different innovators, unique R&D programs can be defined that study unexplored areas based on a well-adjusted resource allocation that makes time-to-market targets achievable.
Key Highlights
A key highlight is that this review condenses the global R&D effort in the area of solid-state Li-ion batteries into easy to understand graphs. Connections and divergences can be identified between players that are very different in geographical location or size.
A deep dive on cathode/solid electrolyte interface engineering options provides for inspiration as to how the longevity of solid-state Li-ion batteries can be further improved.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. About the Author
3. Introduction
4. The Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Market Today
5. Battery Technology Adoption Framework
6. Innovation Decision Tree
7. Technology Gap Assessment - Liquid vs. Solid Electrolytes
8. Predictions
9. Assessment of Companies
10. Deep Dive - Options to Stabilize the Positive Electrode/Electrolyte Interface
11. Key Patent Families by 38 Additional Companies
12. Appendix: Patent Analysis & Validation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5do20t
