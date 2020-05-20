Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe: Industrial Diamonds Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a strategic analysis of the industrial diamonds market in Europe and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.
The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the industrial diamonds market in Europe, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.
This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.
The report on the industrial diamonds market in Europe covers the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.
The report on the industrial diamonds market in Europe includes:
This report will allow you to:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive summary
3. Characteristics of Industrial diamonds
4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base
5. State of the economy of Europe
5.1. Characteristics of the economy of Europe in 2015-2019
5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of Europe for 2020-2022
6. Overview and analysis of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe
6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe in 2015-2019
6.2. Structure of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe in 2015-2019: production, imports, exports, consumption
6.3. Structure of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe by origin
6.4. Structure of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe by country
6.5. Key recent trends on the Industrial diamonds market in Europe
6.6. Competitive landscape of the market
6.7. Country opportunity analysis
6.8. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term
6.9. Forecast for development of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe for 2020-2025
7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of Industrial diamonds in Europe
7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of Industrial diamonds in Europe in 2015-2019
7.2. Structure of the European production of Industrial diamonds by countries
7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of Industrial diamonds in Europe
8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of Industrial diamonds in Europe
8.1. Value chain analysis
8.2. Structure of price formation
8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of Industrial diamonds in Europe in 2015-2019
8.4. Characteristics of other prices of Industrial diamonds
9. Foreign trade operations of Industrial diamonds in Europe
9.1. Foreign trade operations of Industrial diamonds in Europe in 2015-2019
10. Overview and analysis of the imports of Industrial diamonds to the European market
10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of Industrial diamonds to Europe in 2015-2019
10.2. Major trade inflows of Industrial diamonds imports to Europe
10.3. Structure of the imports of Industrial diamonds by types of products
10.4. Prices of imported Industrial diamonds in Europe
11. Overview and analysis of the European exports of Industrial diamonds
11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the European exports of Industrial diamonds in 2015-2019
11.2. Major trade outflows of Industrial diamonds exports from Europe
11.3. Structure of the European exports of Industrial diamonds by types of products
11.4. Prices of European exports of Industrial diamonds
12. Characteristics of the consumption of Industrial diamonds in Europe
12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of Industrial diamonds in Europe in 2015-2019
12.2. Structure of the consumption of Industrial diamonds in Europe in 2015-2019 (by origin, by channel)
12.3. Structure of the consumption of Industrial diamonds in Europe by country
12.4. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of Industrial diamonds in Europe in 2015-2019
12.5. Balance between supply and demand on the Industrial diamonds market in Europe in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025
13. Forecast for development of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe for 2020-2025
13.1. Factors, influencing the development of the Industrial diamonds market in Europe in the medium term
13.2. Forecast for market development in the medium term under three possible scenarios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyb3l3
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
