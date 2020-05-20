Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the courier and delivery service industry, "Couriers See Rise in Residential Demand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown"



Couriers have seen a huge increase in residential deliveries as customers move to online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has been a decrease in commercial deliveries with many schools, colleges and workplaces closed. This has affected profits for some couriers since residential deliveries usually consist of smaller package sizes that are spread out over several addresses rather than commercial deliveries which often involve pick-up and delivery of several items at once.



Couriers are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing more stringent cleaning routines and contactless delivery options. Drivers are no longer accepting signatures as proof of delivery to minimize contact between drivers and customers. There has also been rising demand for self-service delivery options such as local delivery hubs and 24/7 automated parcel lockers which allow customers to pick up their parcels without any interaction and on their own schedule. It also reduces pressure on courier firms as several parcels can be delivered to one hub rather than each individual address. It is likely that demand for such services will continue as lockdown restrictions are lifted.



