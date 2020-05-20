Selbyville, Delaware, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Guarana Market is expected to reach over USD 150 Million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing beverages sales along with shifting consumer preferences towards guarana over coffee beans will have a positive impact on market growth.

Increasing product utilization for various applications including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics will escalate market growth. The product offers persuading health benefits including boosts energy & mental performance, blood thinning effect and better digestion. Increasing investments for innovative health supplement solutions will escalate industry growth.

Powder form of the product is expected to register over 6.5% CAGR through 2026. This product form is consumed by mixing with juices, smoothies, teas, oatmeal, yogurt, and cereals. It helps in easily mixing the ingredient into food preparation and helps in maintaining energy throughout the day which will foster product demand.

Some major findings of the Guarana market report include:

Rising manufacturers need for sustainable and naturally derived ingredients should promote industry growth.

Increasing cosmetic sales through e commerce platforms across the globe will positively impacted market growth.

Some of the key market players manufacturing guarana globally include Ambev, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Duas Rodas Industrial, Herboflora, Givaudan, HERBO NUTRA and Plantnat.

Food & beverages application witnessed highest growth potential and the segment is further anticipated to grow owing to rising incorporation of healthy diet among consumers due the prevalence of lifestyle diseases

Latin America holds a significant share in the guarana market and is further anticipated to grow owing to easy availability of guarana in the region

As per market trends & analysis, the market size from beverages application is expected to achieve over 6% CAGR through 2026. Guarana is majorly used in beverages including soft drinks and energy drinks which is used as a naturally derived caffeine ingredient. Guarana contains tannins molecules which slowly releases caffeine slowly and produces long lasting energy effect in the body. Thus, these factors should accelerate market growth.

Asia Pacific guarana market is expected to exceed USD 25 Million by 2026. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases including obesity, diabetes, cholesterol, and heart diseases among population should promote product demand. Asia Pacific food and beverages market is expected to surpass USD 210 billion by 2026. Increasing population levels along with rising packaged food products demand should accelerate regional food & beverages market growth. Furthermore, changing consumer taste preference along with requirement for new innovative products should propel industry growth. Therefore, aforementioned factors should foster regional growth.

Major industry participants in guarana manufacturing includes Ambev, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Duas Rodas Industrial, Herboflora and Givaudan. In 2016, Virtue energy water launched its latest range of product in UK which contains no calories and sugar. The product consists of ingredients including ginseng, yerba mate and guarana.

