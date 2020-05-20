ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 20 MAY 2020 at 12.00 EEST



Sales of darolutamide started in the EU and Japan – Orion receives total of EUR 28 million milestones

Sales of Nubeqa® (darolutamide), jointly developed by Orion Corporation and Bayer for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), has started in the EU and Japan. From the first commercial sales in the EU Orion receives from Bayer a EUR 20 million and from the first commercial sales in Japan a EUR 8 million milestone. Orion will book the milestones in its second quarter 2020 result. The booking has no impact on Orion’s outlook for 2020 as the total of EUR 28 million milestones have been included in the financial guidance provided by the company.



