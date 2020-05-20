Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $167 billion in 2025; double the $83 billion recorded in 2019. About $16 billion will be added in 2020.

SVOD's share of OTT revenues will stay at around 58%. This means that SVOD revenues will climb by $50 billion between 2019 and 2025 to total $98 billion.

Simon Murray, a Principal Analyst, said: Taking account of the coronavirus impact, we have overhauled our forecasts for 138 countries. SVOD has boomed during the lockdown - and thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVOD in 2020 - but recovery thereafter.

From the 138 countries, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2025. This proportion is down from 72% in 2019; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025; up from 13 countries in 2019.

Revenues in the US will nearly double between 2019 and 2025 - adding nearly $33 billion to reach $68 billion. China will add $6 billion over the same period to reach $19 billion. China has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown. AVOD will fall in China in 2019 and 2020 but will recover from 2021.

Published in May 2020, this 280-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues. We have revised our forecasts for all 138 countries covered to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:

  • A 76-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)
  • An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Benin
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cambodia
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • CAR Chad
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Cote d'Ivoire
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Rep.
  • Denmark Dominican Rep.
  • DR Congo
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador Eq
  • Estonia
  • Ethiopia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Guatemala
  • Guinea
  • Guinea
  • Honduras
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kuwait
  • Laos Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Liberia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macedonia
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Mali
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Niger
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Qatar
  • Rep Congo
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Rwanda
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Syria
  • Taiwan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • UAE
  • Uganda
  • UK
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay
  • USA
  • Uzbekistan
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

