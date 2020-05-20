Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $167 billion in 2025; double the $83 billion recorded in 2019. About $16 billion will be added in 2020.

SVOD's share of OTT revenues will stay at around 58%. This means that SVOD revenues will climb by $50 billion between 2019 and 2025 to total $98 billion.

Simon Murray, a Principal Analyst, said: Taking account of the coronavirus impact, we have overhauled our forecasts for 138 countries. SVOD has boomed during the lockdown - and thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVOD in 2020 - but recovery thereafter.

From the 138 countries, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2025. This proportion is down from 72% in 2019; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025; up from 13 countries in 2019.

Revenues in the US will nearly double between 2019 and 2025 - adding nearly $33 billion to reach $68 billion. China will add $6 billion over the same period to reach $19 billion. China has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown. AVOD will fall in China in 2019 and 2020 but will recover from 2021.



Published in May 2020, this 280-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues. We have revised our forecasts for all 138 countries covered to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:



A 76-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

Countries Covered



Albania

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Benin

Bolivia

Bosnia

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

CAR Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Rep.

Denmark Dominican Rep.

DR Congo

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador Eq

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Laos Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Rep Congo

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

USA

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam Zambia

Zimbabwe



