Pune, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable medical gloves market size expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The rising concerns regarding contamination during surgical procedures will spur demand for the market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder-free) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026” the market size stood USD 5.4 billion in 2018. The growing awareness regarding the health and safety of patients at hospitals will create business opportunities for the market during the forecast period.





Market Driver:

Innovative Medical Gloves to Promote Colossal Development

The growing demand for disposable medical gloves in hospitals and medical facilities will enable speedy expansion of the market. The focus towards reducing germ dissemination between patients and care providers will stimulate the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The technological advancement in glove manufacturing such as the use of moisturizing agents for easy donning, antimicrobial technology, and textured gloves for grip and stability will propel the market in the foreseeable future. The emergence of local manufacturers will have a tremendous effect on the market.

The rising government investments for the development of healthcare facilities and infrastructure will boost the disposable medical gloves market share. Furthermore, the increasing number of doctors, mainly ophthalmologists in private and public healthcare sectors will bolster the healthy growth of the market. The surge in patients undergoing medical procedures will augment the healthy growth of the market.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

According to National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in 2016, it was estimated that around 84.6% of children and 64.4% of adults undergo dental surgical procedures, which is likely to rise in the forthcoming years. Besides, the surge in cataract surgeries and orthopedic surgeries, especially in elderly patients will accelerate the revenue.

Regional Analysis:

Growing Knowledge about Bacterial Infections to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 2.0 Billion in 2018 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to rising awareness about the prevention of healthcare-associated infections. The rising demand for high-quality polyisoprene gloves for surgeries will further aid development in the region. However, the high cost of medical gloves will restrict the growth of the market.

The presence of major suppliers will favor growth in the region. Also, the implementation of stringent regulation will encourage the growth of the market. Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommends wearing medical gloves to reduce the risk of blood and body fluid contamination of healthcare workers hands and microbial dissemination in the environment.





Europe is likely to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to the high consumption of medical disposable gloves in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain. According to Hartlega Holdings Bhd, Netherlands accounts for the highest per capita glove consuming country with per capita consumption of gloves in pieces as 276 gloves whereas followed by Denmark and Germany is with 259 and 208 gloves consumed per capita respectively. In addition, the increasing technological advancement in gloves and elevating healthcare facilities will drive the market in Europe.





Key Development:

June 2019: Top Glove Corporation Bhd introduced the BioGreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves (Powder-Free), an environment-friendly and safe variant of its disposable nitrile gloves.

March 2017: Mun Global, a leader in masks and other infection control products announced the launch of their first-ever gauntlet cuff glove, GloveOn Alexa to join their existing nitrile product range.





List of Key Companies Operating in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market are:

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Dynarex Corporation

Elite Surgical

KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

Halyard Health

Romsons





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Latex Allergy- Key Country/Region-2018 Price Trend Analysis Healthcare Industry Overview-Key Country/Region- Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Surgical Examination Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Synthetic Nitrile Neoprene Polyisoprene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category Powdered Powder-free Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic/Pathology Labs Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





