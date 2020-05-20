Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 3d printed medical prosthetics market.
The global 3D printed medical prosthetics market is expected to decline from $0.07 billion in 2019 and to $0.64 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.26%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.095 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 13.81%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the 3d printed medical prosthetics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3d printed medical prosthetics market, and compares it with other markets.
The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consist of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.
Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics. In April 2017, Northwell Healthcare announced a product called "FIN" which is a 3D-printed prosthetic leg attachment to give amputee swimmers the ability to navigate from land to the water and back. Similarly, in 2015, Standard Cyborg, a California-based company, developed a 3D printed waterproof leg prostheses. These devices allows the amputees to move between land and water easily, thus broadening the range of activities amputees can perform without damage to prosthetics.
The 3D printed medical prosthetics market covered in this report is segmented by material into polypropylene, polyethylene, acrylics, polyurethane. It is also segmented by type into sockets, limbs, joints, covers, others and by end-user into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, prosthetic clinics.
The delay in elective procedures attributing to the coronavirus outbreak is to act as a major factor to limit the growth of the 3D printed medical prosthetics market. Many countries and hospitals have diverted their healthcare resources to deal with COVID-19 patients. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) safety guidelines released in March 2020, all the elective and non-essential surgical, dental, and medical procedures are delayed in the USA during 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Hence, the delays in surgical or elective procedures are projected to decline the demand for 3D printed medical prosthetics market in the near future.
The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market. Accidental injuries can cause serious damage to a person, and these injuries can sometimes lead to amputation. In 2016, motor vehicle crashes in the US resulted in the death of 32,719 and injuries in over 2.3 million people. According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, in 2018, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the US. Increase in incidences of other medical conditions such as diabetes and vascular diseases is also leading to a rise in amputation cases, thus boosting the sales of 3D printing prosthetics. For instance, according to a report published in the American Journal of Managed Care, it was estimated that, globally, one patient leg is amputated in every 30 seconds and around 85% of these amputations were result of a diabetic foot ulcer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Characteristics
3. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Segmentation
4.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.3. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
7. China 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
8. India 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
9. Japan 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
10. Australia 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
11. Indonesia 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
12. South Korea 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
13. Western Europe 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
14. UK 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
15. Germany 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
16. France 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
17. Eastern Europe 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
18. Russia 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
19. North America 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
20. USA 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
21. South America 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
22. Brazil 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
23. Middle East 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
24. Africa 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
25. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market
27. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Trends And Strategies
28. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jvpbw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: