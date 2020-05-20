Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 3d printed medical prosthetics market.



The global 3D printed medical prosthetics market is expected to decline from $0.07 billion in 2019 and to $0.64 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.26%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.095 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 13.81%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the 3d printed medical prosthetics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3d printed medical prosthetics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The 3d printed medical prosthetics market section of the report gives context. It compares the 3d printed medical prosthetics market with other segments of the 3d printed medical prosthetics market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, 3d printed medical prosthetics indicators comparison.

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consist of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.



Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics. In April 2017, Northwell Healthcare announced a product called "FIN" which is a 3D-printed prosthetic leg attachment to give amputee swimmers the ability to navigate from land to the water and back. Similarly, in 2015, Standard Cyborg, a California-based company, developed a 3D printed waterproof leg prostheses. These devices allows the amputees to move between land and water easily, thus broadening the range of activities amputees can perform without damage to prosthetics.



The 3D printed medical prosthetics market covered in this report is segmented by material into polypropylene, polyethylene, acrylics, polyurethane. It is also segmented by type into sockets, limbs, joints, covers, others and by end-user into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, prosthetic clinics.



The delay in elective procedures attributing to the coronavirus outbreak is to act as a major factor to limit the growth of the 3D printed medical prosthetics market. Many countries and hospitals have diverted their healthcare resources to deal with COVID-19 patients. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) safety guidelines released in March 2020, all the elective and non-essential surgical, dental, and medical procedures are delayed in the USA during 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Hence, the delays in surgical or elective procedures are projected to decline the demand for 3D printed medical prosthetics market in the near future.



The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market. Accidental injuries can cause serious damage to a person, and these injuries can sometimes lead to amputation. In 2016, motor vehicle crashes in the US resulted in the death of 32,719 and injuries in over 2.3 million people. According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, in 2018, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the US. Increase in incidences of other medical conditions such as diabetes and vascular diseases is also leading to a rise in amputation cases, thus boosting the sales of 3D printing prosthetics. For instance, according to a report published in the American Journal of Managed Care, it was estimated that, globally, one patient leg is amputated in every 30 seconds and around 85% of these amputations were result of a diabetic foot ulcer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Characteristics



3. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Segmentation

4.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



7. China 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



8. India 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



9. Japan 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



10. Australia 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



11. Indonesia 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



12. South Korea 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



13. Western Europe 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



14. UK 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



15. Germany 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



16. France 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



17. Eastern Europe 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



18. Russia 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



19. North America 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



20. USA 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



21. South America 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



22. Brazil 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



23. Middle East 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



24. Africa 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



25. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



27. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Trends And Strategies



28. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



3D Systems corporation

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Bionicohand

YouBionic

UNYQ

Mecuris

LimbForge, Inc.

Open Bionics

Protosthetics

Create Prosthetics

Bio3D Technologies

Laser GmbH

Prodways Group

3T RPD Ltd.

Photopolymerization

laser beam melting

Formlabs

Concept Laser

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Renishaw Plc

Groupe Gorge SA

Biomedical Modelling

Carbon Inc.

Ottobock

Freedom innovation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jvpbw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900