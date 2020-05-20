Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Headliner Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), Material Type (Fabric, Polyester and Plastic), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive headliners market size was USD 16.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.23%.



The major driving factors include the increase in demand for advanced headliners in premium segment vehicles, rising demand for interior styling, perceived quality, and convenience features, and government regulation for lightweight and safety.



However, the high cost of advanced headliners and overhead systems is expected to restrain this market. An increase in demand for autonomous vehicles, the advent of electric vehicles in the automotive industry, and a rise in demand for interior styling are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to automotive headliners manufacturers. A major challenge faced by the players in this market is the long production cycle of vehicles.



The passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the automotive headliner market.



Rising demand and the subsequent increase in sales of passenger vehicles, increasingly stringent emission regulations with increased set limits in fuel efficiency regulations by different governments, and enhanced safety regulations have together shifted the focus of OEMs and automotive headliner suppliers to reduce the weight and increase safety features in passenger vehicles. Governmental regulations on carbon emission and safety vary according to vehicle type and region. In passenger vehicles, the safety regulations are more stringent as compared to commercial vehicles. Also, due to high demand, OEMs have to provide more convenience and safety features.



The fabric segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period in the automotive headliner market



The fabric material segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automotive headliners market. The large market size for this segment is attributed to the requirement of lightweight and environmentally-friendly materials. Foam-backed cloth, cotton-napped cloth, synthetic cloth, and perforated vinyl are the different types of fabrics used in automobile upholstery. Fabric is used in automotive interiors such as seat covers, cushions, airbags, carpets, seatbelts, headliners, and sun visors. It is preferred in automotive interiors owing to its low cost and better recyclability.



APAC is expected to be the largest automotive headliner market during the forecast period.



APAC was the largest market for automotive headliners in 2019. The large market size in the region is attributed to the growth of the automotive industry. Major automobile companies are shifting their base from Europe and North America to APAC due to low labor and raw-material costs.



