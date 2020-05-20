Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofungicides Market by Type (Microbial species, Botanical), Mode of Application (Soil treatment, Foliar application, Seed treatment), Species (Bacillus, Trichoderma, Streptomyces, Pseudomonas), Crop Type, Formulation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biofungicides market is estimated at USD 1,633.5 million in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 3,445.8 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.
The increase in preference for organic farming practices and the rise in the adoption of integrated pest management practices are factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing awareness among farmers about the negative effects of synthetic plant protection products and the cost-effectiveness of biofungicides are also encouraging the adoption of these products across the globe.
The microbial species segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing in the biofungicides market during the forecast period
The increasing importance of sustainable agriculture and awareness among farmers about the toxicity of chemical fungicides and its harmful effects on the environment are some of the factors, due to which microbial biofungicides are becoming popular. The actions of microbial biofungicides are specific to target pests and do not harm beneficial microorganisms, which promotes the growth of the plant.
By crop type, the fruit & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the biofungicides market during the forecast period
Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables has resulted in higher use of biofungicides in this segment. Biofungicides not only help in protecting the crops during the growing season but also show the extended activity of protection during post-harvest storage and transport.
By mode of application, the soil treatment is projected to dominate the biofungicides market during the forecast period
One of the major advantages of using biofungicides as soil treatment is they ensure healthy seed germination by removing pathogenic fungal spores and mycelium that might be present in the soil. Increasing instances of the soil-borne fungal pathogen have led to a rise in demand for soil treatment mode of application.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Biofungicides Market
4.2 Biofungicides Market, by Microbial Species
4.3 North America: Biofungicides Market, by Type and Key Countries
4.4 Biofungicides, by Mode of Application and Region
4.5 Biofungicides Market, by Formulation
4.6 Biofungicides, Crop Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Expansion of Cultivation Area Under Organic Agriculture
5.2.2 Declining Trend of Using Chemical Pesticides
5.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Fungal Infections in Fruit and Vegetable Crops
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Regulatory Pressures and Harmful Effects Associated with the Use of Synthetic Plant Protectants
5.3.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management Solutions
5.3.1.3 Growing Preference for Organic Products to Encourage the Adoption of Biological Products
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Technological Limitations for the Use of Biological Products
5.3.2.2 Need for Frequent Reapplications of Biofungicides as Compared to Its Chemical Counterparts
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Advancements in Microbial Research Undertaken by Key Players Across Regions
5.3.3.2 Plant Pathogens Developing Resistance to Chemical Fungicides
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Preference for Chemical Fungicides Among Farmers in Developing Countries
5.3.4.2 Introduction of New Biofungicides in the Market
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Regulatory Framework
5.6.1 US
5.6.2 Canada
5.6.3 Europe
5.6.4 India
5.6.5 Australia
6 Covid-19 Impact on the Biofungicides Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Pesticide Industry
6.3 Opportunities for Biofungicides During the Outbreak
7 Biofungicides Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microbial
7.2.1 Microbial Pesticides Have Lower Chances of Developing Resistant Pathogens Due to Multiple Modes of Action
7.3 Botanical
7.3.1 Botanical Biofungicides Witness High Demand as They Provide Non-Toxicity to Host Plants
8 Biofungicides Market, by Microbial Species
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Trichoderma
8.2.1 Easy Availability of Trichoderma and Its High Shelf Life to Encourage Adoption Among Farmers
8.3 Bacillus
8.3.1 Bacillus Acts as a Plant Growth Regulator and Helps in Controlling Pathogenic Fungi
8.4 Pseudomonas
8.4.1 Pseudomonas is a Wide-Spectrum Biofungicides, Which is Suitable for All Types of Crops
8.5 Streptomyces
8.5.1 Streptomyces Destroys Pathogenic Antagonists by Secreting Volatile Compounds
8.6 Other Microbial Species
8.6.1 Yeast and Bacterial Spp. Produce Antagonistic Metabolites to Suppress Pathogenic Fungal Activities
9 Biofungicides Market, by Mode of Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Soil Treatment
9.2.1 Effectiveness of Soil Treatment in Promoting Seed Growth and Preventing Soil-Borne Fungal Infections Encourages Its Adoption
9.3 Foliar Spray
9.3.1 the Appearance of Pathogenic Fungi in the Later Stages of Plants Increases the Usage of Foliar Spray as a Mode of Application
9.4 Seed Treatment
9.4.1 Seed Treatment Improves the Stress Tolerance Capacity of Seeds and Provides Protection Against Soil-Borne Fungal Pathogens
9.5 Other Modes of Application
9.5.1 Fungal Spores Present in the Air Affect Agricultural Production, Which Requires Post-Harvest Application of Biofungicides
10 Biofungicides Market, by Crop Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fruits & Vegetables
10.2.1 Increased Consumption of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Has Led to the Adoption of Biofungicides Among Farmers
10.3 Cereals & Grains
10.3.1 Post-Harvest Losses of Grains and the Degradation of Their Quality Have Led to a High Demand for Biofungicides to Prevent Pathogen Attacks and Retain Grain Weight and Quality
10.4 Oilseeds & Pulses
10.4.1 Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Food Products Across Regions Has Encouraged Farmers to Adopt Biofungicides for Producing Organic and Healthier Pulses
10.5 Other Crops
10.5.1 Increasing Number of Golf Courses Require the Usage of Biofungicides to Maintain High Grass Quality
11 Biofungicides Market, by Formulation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Wettable Powder
11.2.1 Wettable Powder is Effective for Active Ingredients That Are Insoluble in Water and Oil
11.3 Granules
11.3.1 Granular Biofungicides Effectively Work by Secreting Enzymes, Which Disrupt the Pathogenic Cell Membrane, Causing Them to Die
11.4 Aqueous Solution
11.4.1 Integration of Aqueous Solution Biofungicides with Irrigation Systems Increases Its Adoption Rate Among Farmers
12 Biofungicides Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Wheat Has Led to a Rise in Demand for Biofungicides in the Country to Cater to the Domestic, as Well as Export Needs
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 High Losses in Staple Crops and Fruits & Vegetables Have Led to a Rise in Demand for Biofungicides in Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.2.3.1 Rising Demand for High-Quality and Safe Organic Crops Have Led to An Increased Usage of Biofungicides in the Market
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 France
12.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Organic Farming Practices in France Has Led to a Rise in Demand for Biofungicides
12.3.2 Spain
12.3.2.1 Fungal Attacks on Vineyards Are Affecting the Spanish Wine Industry, Which, in Turn, is Driving the Market Growth in the Country
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.3.1 Adoption of Organic Agriculture Practices to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides in the Country
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Decrease in Citrus Production Due to Fungal Infections is a Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Biofungicides Market in Italy
12.3.5 UK
12.3.5.1 Increasing Instances of Greenhouse Fungal Infections to Drive the Demand for Biofungicides in the UK
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Fluctuations in Climatic Conditions and Biocontrol Mechanisms Against Potato Fungal Diseases to Encourage the Adoption of Biofungicides
12.3.7 Rest of Europe
12.3.7.1 Harmful Effects of Chemical Fungicides and Introduction of Stringent Government Rules to Drive the Market for Biofungicides
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Australia
12.4.1.1 Introduction of Government Regulations and Investments in Innovative and Sustainable Agriculture to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides
12.4.2 China
12.4.2.1 as the Leading Exporters of Organic Food Products, the Chinese Farmers Are Shifting Their Focus on Bio-Based Crop Protection Products
12.4.3 India
12.4.3.1 Increasing Government Support for Integrated Pest Management Programs and Biological Crop Protection Products to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides
12.4.4 Japan
12.4.4.1 Strict Regulations Against Agrochemicals and the Increasing Demand for Organic Food to Drive the Growth of the Biofungicides Market in Japan
12.4.5 Indonesia
12.4.5.1 Increased Health Concerns Associated with Chemical Crop Protection Products to Drive the Growth of the Biofungicides Market
12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4.6.1 Increased Adoption of Sustainable Farming to Drive the Market Growth of Biofungicides in the Region
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.1.1 Increasing Instances of Soybean Rust Infections to Drive the Market Growth of Biofungicides in the Region
12.5.2 Argentina
12.5.2.1 Increase in Instances of Infections in Fruits and Vegetable Crops is Encouraging Farmers to Adopt Biofungicides in the Region
12.5.3 Rest of South America
12.5.3.1 Stricter Government Regulations Against the Use of Chemical Products to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides in the Region
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 Turkey
12.6.1.1 Increasing Export Demands for Organic Food Products is Influencing Farmers to Adopt Biological Crop Protection Methods
12.6.2 South Africa
12.6.2.1 Decline in the Wine Quality Due to the Usage of Chemical-Based Products is Driving the Growth of the Biofungicides Market in the Region
12.6.3 Others in RoW
12.6.3.1 Stringent Rules for the Non-Usage of Chemical Fungicides to Drive the Market Growth in the Middle East
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019
13.4 Competitive Scenario
13.4.1 New Product Launches
13.4.2 Expansions & Investments
13.4.3 Acquisitions
13.4.4 Agreements & Collaborations
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Basf SE
14.2 Bayer AG
14.3 Syngenta AG
14.4 Nufarm
14.5 Fmc Corporation
14.6 Novozymes
14.7 Marrone Bio Innovations
14.8 Koppert Biological Systems
14.9 Isagro S.P.A
14.10 Bioworks
14.11 the Stockton Group
14.12 Valent Biosciences
14.13 Agri Life
14.14 Certis U.S.A LLC
14.15 Andermatt Biocontrol AG
14.16 Lesaffre
14.17 Rizobacter
14.18 T. Stanes & Company Limited
14.19 Vegalab S.A
14.20 Biobest Group NV
