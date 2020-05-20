Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofungicides Market by Type (Microbial species, Botanical), Mode of Application (Soil treatment, Foliar application, Seed treatment), Species (Bacillus, Trichoderma, Streptomyces, Pseudomonas), Crop Type, Formulation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biofungicides market is estimated at USD 1,633.5 million in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 3,445.8 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.



The increase in preference for organic farming practices and the rise in the adoption of integrated pest management practices are factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing awareness among farmers about the negative effects of synthetic plant protection products and the cost-effectiveness of biofungicides are also encouraging the adoption of these products across the globe.



The microbial species segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing in the biofungicides market during the forecast period



The increasing importance of sustainable agriculture and awareness among farmers about the toxicity of chemical fungicides and its harmful effects on the environment are some of the factors, due to which microbial biofungicides are becoming popular. The actions of microbial biofungicides are specific to target pests and do not harm beneficial microorganisms, which promotes the growth of the plant.

By crop type, the fruit & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the biofungicides market during the forecast period



Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables has resulted in higher use of biofungicides in this segment. Biofungicides not only help in protecting the crops during the growing season but also show the extended activity of protection during post-harvest storage and transport.



By mode of application, the soil treatment is projected to dominate the biofungicides market during the forecast period



One of the major advantages of using biofungicides as soil treatment is they ensure healthy seed germination by removing pathogenic fungal spores and mycelium that might be present in the soil. Increasing instances of the soil-borne fungal pathogen have led to a rise in demand for soil treatment mode of application.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Biofungicides Market

4.2 Biofungicides Market, by Microbial Species

4.3 North America: Biofungicides Market, by Type and Key Countries

4.4 Biofungicides, by Mode of Application and Region

4.5 Biofungicides Market, by Formulation

4.6 Biofungicides, Crop Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Expansion of Cultivation Area Under Organic Agriculture

5.2.2 Declining Trend of Using Chemical Pesticides

5.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Fungal Infections in Fruit and Vegetable Crops

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Regulatory Pressures and Harmful Effects Associated with the Use of Synthetic Plant Protectants

5.3.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management Solutions

5.3.1.3 Growing Preference for Organic Products to Encourage the Adoption of Biological Products

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Technological Limitations for the Use of Biological Products

5.3.2.2 Need for Frequent Reapplications of Biofungicides as Compared to Its Chemical Counterparts

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Advancements in Microbial Research Undertaken by Key Players Across Regions

5.3.3.2 Plant Pathogens Developing Resistance to Chemical Fungicides

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Preference for Chemical Fungicides Among Farmers in Developing Countries

5.3.4.2 Introduction of New Biofungicides in the Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Framework

5.6.1 US

5.6.2 Canada

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.4 India

5.6.5 Australia



6 Covid-19 Impact on the Biofungicides Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Pesticide Industry

6.3 Opportunities for Biofungicides During the Outbreak



7 Biofungicides Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microbial

7.2.1 Microbial Pesticides Have Lower Chances of Developing Resistant Pathogens Due to Multiple Modes of Action

7.3 Botanical

7.3.1 Botanical Biofungicides Witness High Demand as They Provide Non-Toxicity to Host Plants



8 Biofungicides Market, by Microbial Species

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Trichoderma

8.2.1 Easy Availability of Trichoderma and Its High Shelf Life to Encourage Adoption Among Farmers

8.3 Bacillus

8.3.1 Bacillus Acts as a Plant Growth Regulator and Helps in Controlling Pathogenic Fungi

8.4 Pseudomonas

8.4.1 Pseudomonas is a Wide-Spectrum Biofungicides, Which is Suitable for All Types of Crops

8.5 Streptomyces

8.5.1 Streptomyces Destroys Pathogenic Antagonists by Secreting Volatile Compounds

8.6 Other Microbial Species

8.6.1 Yeast and Bacterial Spp. Produce Antagonistic Metabolites to Suppress Pathogenic Fungal Activities



9 Biofungicides Market, by Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soil Treatment

9.2.1 Effectiveness of Soil Treatment in Promoting Seed Growth and Preventing Soil-Borne Fungal Infections Encourages Its Adoption

9.3 Foliar Spray

9.3.1 the Appearance of Pathogenic Fungi in the Later Stages of Plants Increases the Usage of Foliar Spray as a Mode of Application

9.4 Seed Treatment

9.4.1 Seed Treatment Improves the Stress Tolerance Capacity of Seeds and Provides Protection Against Soil-Borne Fungal Pathogens

9.5 Other Modes of Application

9.5.1 Fungal Spores Present in the Air Affect Agricultural Production, Which Requires Post-Harvest Application of Biofungicides



10 Biofungicides Market, by Crop Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fruits & Vegetables

10.2.1 Increased Consumption of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Has Led to the Adoption of Biofungicides Among Farmers

10.3 Cereals & Grains

10.3.1 Post-Harvest Losses of Grains and the Degradation of Their Quality Have Led to a High Demand for Biofungicides to Prevent Pathogen Attacks and Retain Grain Weight and Quality

10.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

10.4.1 Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Food Products Across Regions Has Encouraged Farmers to Adopt Biofungicides for Producing Organic and Healthier Pulses

10.5 Other Crops

10.5.1 Increasing Number of Golf Courses Require the Usage of Biofungicides to Maintain High Grass Quality



11 Biofungicides Market, by Formulation

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wettable Powder

11.2.1 Wettable Powder is Effective for Active Ingredients That Are Insoluble in Water and Oil

11.3 Granules

11.3.1 Granular Biofungicides Effectively Work by Secreting Enzymes, Which Disrupt the Pathogenic Cell Membrane, Causing Them to Die

11.4 Aqueous Solution

11.4.1 Integration of Aqueous Solution Biofungicides with Irrigation Systems Increases Its Adoption Rate Among Farmers



12 Biofungicides Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Wheat Has Led to a Rise in Demand for Biofungicides in the Country to Cater to the Domestic, as Well as Export Needs

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 High Losses in Staple Crops and Fruits & Vegetables Have Led to a Rise in Demand for Biofungicides in Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Rising Demand for High-Quality and Safe Organic Crops Have Led to An Increased Usage of Biofungicides in the Market

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Organic Farming Practices in France Has Led to a Rise in Demand for Biofungicides

12.3.2 Spain

12.3.2.1 Fungal Attacks on Vineyards Are Affecting the Spanish Wine Industry, Which, in Turn, is Driving the Market Growth in the Country

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.3.1 Adoption of Organic Agriculture Practices to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides in the Country

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Decrease in Citrus Production Due to Fungal Infections is a Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Biofungicides Market in Italy

12.3.5 UK

12.3.5.1 Increasing Instances of Greenhouse Fungal Infections to Drive the Demand for Biofungicides in the UK

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.6.1 Fluctuations in Climatic Conditions and Biocontrol Mechanisms Against Potato Fungal Diseases to Encourage the Adoption of Biofungicides

12.3.7 Rest of Europe

12.3.7.1 Harmful Effects of Chemical Fungicides and Introduction of Stringent Government Rules to Drive the Market for Biofungicides

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Australia

12.4.1.1 Introduction of Government Regulations and Investments in Innovative and Sustainable Agriculture to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides

12.4.2 China

12.4.2.1 as the Leading Exporters of Organic Food Products, the Chinese Farmers Are Shifting Their Focus on Bio-Based Crop Protection Products

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Increasing Government Support for Integrated Pest Management Programs and Biological Crop Protection Products to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides

12.4.4 Japan

12.4.4.1 Strict Regulations Against Agrochemicals and the Increasing Demand for Organic Food to Drive the Growth of the Biofungicides Market in Japan

12.4.5 Indonesia

12.4.5.1 Increased Health Concerns Associated with Chemical Crop Protection Products to Drive the Growth of the Biofungicides Market

12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4.6.1 Increased Adoption of Sustainable Farming to Drive the Market Growth of Biofungicides in the Region

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Increasing Instances of Soybean Rust Infections to Drive the Market Growth of Biofungicides in the Region

12.5.2 Argentina

12.5.2.1 Increase in Instances of Infections in Fruits and Vegetable Crops is Encouraging Farmers to Adopt Biofungicides in the Region

12.5.3 Rest of South America

12.5.3.1 Stricter Government Regulations Against the Use of Chemical Products to Drive the Market Growth for Biofungicides in the Region

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 Turkey

12.6.1.1 Increasing Export Demands for Organic Food Products is Influencing Farmers to Adopt Biological Crop Protection Methods

12.6.2 South Africa

12.6.2.1 Decline in the Wine Quality Due to the Usage of Chemical-Based Products is Driving the Growth of the Biofungicides Market in the Region

12.6.3 Others in RoW

12.6.3.1 Stringent Rules for the Non-Usage of Chemical Fungicides to Drive the Market Growth in the Middle East



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Launches

13.4.2 Expansions & Investments

13.4.3 Acquisitions

13.4.4 Agreements & Collaborations



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Basf SE

14.2 Bayer AG

14.3 Syngenta AG

14.4 Nufarm

14.5 Fmc Corporation

14.6 Novozymes

14.7 Marrone Bio Innovations

14.8 Koppert Biological Systems

14.9 Isagro S.P.A

14.10 Bioworks

14.11 the Stockton Group

14.12 Valent Biosciences

14.13 Agri Life

14.14 Certis U.S.A LLC

14.15 Andermatt Biocontrol AG

14.16 Lesaffre

14.17 Rizobacter

14.18 T. Stanes & Company Limited

14.19 Vegalab S.A

14.20 Biobest Group NV



