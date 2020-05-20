The annual general meeting of Aqua Bio Technology ASA (the "Company") will be held on 10 June 2020 at 10:00 (CEST) at Advokatfirmaet CLP DA, Sommerrogata 13-15, 0255 Oslo.

Attached is the notice of the annual general meeting together with attendance and proxy form, the board of directors' statement on remuneration to senior management and the recommendation from the nomination committee.

All documents to be treated at the general meeting, including the Company's annual accounts of 2019, will be made available at the Company's website www.aquabiotechnology.com.

Due to the corona virus situation, the Company encourages the shareholders to refrain from attending the general meeting in person and to give authorization to vote the shares.

Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting is requested to notify the Company as set out in the notice within 5 June 2020 at 16:00 (CEST). In case of attendance by proxy, the proxy form is requested submitted to be received by the Company within the same date.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

