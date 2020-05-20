Selbyville, Delaware, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide antibiotics market recorded a valuation of USD 43,348.38 million in 2019 and is expected to account for USD 56,351.33 million, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6 per cent over 2020-2027. Mounting prevalence of bacterial infection has enunciated the large scale adoption of antibiotics across various economies of the world. Despite massive traction globally, high cost of production of antibiotics is likely to emerge as a potential threat for the growth of overall antibiotics market over the forecast period.

The document envelops crucial information of various market segmentations including drug class segment, action mechanism, regions, and market rivals while focusing on the individual market shares and sizes of these sub-segments mentioned in the report. Moreover, the study also enlists the technological advancements taking place across various economies of the world subject to given market.

Additionally, factors that are likely to pose threat to the global antibiotics market have also been included in the research report.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2623844/

Besides, elevating occurrence of drug-resistant bacteria has urged various manufacturers and R&D faculties to come up with novel variants of antimicrobials that are proven to be effective against the new and old bacterial strains.

The prevalence of infectious diseases caused by bacteria has witnessed an upsurge over the past few years. In fact, according to a report put forth by the American Society of Microbiology in 2019, nearly 1.5 to 4.5 million infections per year worldwide, are caused by Carbapenem-resistant bacterial strains which are a subset of Enterobacteriaceae group. Bacterial infection refers to proliferation of harmful and unwanted bacterial strains inside or on the human body. These microorganisms have the potential to infect any area of the human body resulting in severe consequences.

Carbapenem-resistant bacterial strains also lead to about 49,000 hospitalization cases in the United States every year. Also, a study published by UNICEF reports that, pneumonia emerged as a predominant cause for approximately 1,755,000 deaths among children below the age of five, while over 1,200,000 children lost lives on account of diarrhea in 2018.

Furthermore, as per an NCBI report of 2018, campylobacterial infection, that is primarily transmitted via consumption of poultry, has been considered to be one of the leading causes of bacterial food induced infections in various countries, causing a major economic burden. As per estimates released by the WHO in 2018, 33 million people die of this infection every year worldwide. This rise in prevalence of bacterial infections would considerably prompt the global antibiotics market to expand profusely in the near future.

The worldwide antibiotics market has been divided on the basis of drug class, action mechanism, regions, and competitive landscape.

Drug class segmentation analysis:

In terms of drug class bifurcation, the overall market has been fragmented into sulfonamides, carbapenem, aminoglycosides, cephalosporin, macrolides, penicillin, and several others. Of these, the cephalosporin segment acquired a significant stake in the global antibiotics market share. Meanwhile, the fluroquinolones segment is posed to accrue appreciable gains over the due course of time.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/antibiotics-market-forecast-to-2027-covid-19-impact

Action mechanism segmentation insights:

Considering the action mechanism, antibiotics market has been sub-segmented into RNA synthesis inhibitors, DNA synthesis inhibitors, mycolic acid inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, and cell wall synthesis inhibitors.

The cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment seized largest business share of the overall market in 2019, while the DNA synthesis inhibitors segment has been anticipated to grow at a prodigious pace in the industry over the mentioned time frame.

Antibiotics Market Drug Class Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenem

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Others

Antibiotics Market Action Mechanism Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

Antibiotics Market Drug Class Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Antibiotics Market Drug Class Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Pfizer, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals),

Abbott,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

Sanofi,

Novartis AG,

Bayer AG,

Bristol Myers Squibb Company,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Astellas Pharma

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Antibiotics Market - By Drug Class

1.3.2 Global Antibiotics Market - By Action Mechanism

1.3.3 Global Antibiotics Market - By Geography

2. Antibiotics Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Antibiotics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Pest Analysis

4.1.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.1.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.1.3 Asia Pacific

4.1.4 Middle East & Africa

4.1.5 South & Central America

5. Antibiotics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Infections

5.1.2 Increasing Development of Generic Drugs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Tedious and Expensive Process of Antibiotic Development

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Investments to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Incorporation of Novel Computing Technologies for Antibiotics Discovery

5.5 Impact analysis

6. Antibiotics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Antibiotics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Antibiotics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Antibiotics Market Analysis - By Drug Class

7.1 Overview

7.2 Antibiotics Market Revenue Share, by Drug Class (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Sulfonamides

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Sulfonamides: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Aminoglycosides

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Aminoglycosides: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Carbapenem

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Carbapenem: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Macrolides

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Macrolides: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Fluoroquinolones

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Fluoroquinolones: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Penicillin

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Penicillin: Antibiotics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.9 Cephalosporin

8. Antibiotics Market - By Action Mechanism

8.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

8.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

8.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

8.7 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

8.8 Others

9. Antibiotics Market - Geographic Analysis

Related Report:

Aquaculture Healthcare Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Aquaculture Healthcare Market size is projected to achieve over 5.8% CAGR during 2020 to 2026; as per new research report. Aquaculture healthcare deals with the maintenance of health of these aquatic organisms, rendering them safe for consumption. Prevention of fish disease is achieved through good water quality management, sanitation and nutrition. Without this, it is not possible to prevent outbreaks of opportunistic diseases.

Vaccination is a process through which protective immune response is stimulated in animals administering preparation of antigens that are derived from pathogens and then made non-pathogenic using heat or some other ways. Vaccines prompts fish immune response as well as increase protection against diseases.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com