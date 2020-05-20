Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global autonomous cars market.



The global autonomous cars market is expected to decline from $24.10 billion in 2019 and to $23.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.19%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $37.22 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 16.84%.



The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars and related services. An autonomous car means navigating a vehicle without human input from passengers using sensing equipment (LIDAR), environmental sensitive control equipment, and navigation equipment.



North America was the largest region in the autonomous cars market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region in the autonomous cars market in the forecast period.



Full automation vehicles is a key trend in the autonomous cars market. The full automation vehicles are capable of performing all driving functions in all circumstances, these vehicles are being designed to be used as robo-taxis, among others, such as Waymo. Eventually, these self-driving cars will blend into U.S. roadways by improving technology across six stages of driver assistance in the coming years from No automation (where a fully engaged driver is still required) to full autonomation (where an automated vehicle runs independently, without a human driver). Tesla has confirmed that it plans to provide a software update to its vehicles sometime by the end of 2019 or early 2020. Also, according to Wired, by the end of 2020, Teslas will be fully autonomous.



The autonomous cars market covered in this report is segmented by product type into semi-autonomous vehicles, fully-autonomous vehicles. It is also segmented by application into civil, robot taxi, ride hail, ride share, others.



Cybersecurity and safety concerns are the key factors hindering the growth of the autonomous cars market. Although the self-driving car market has enormous growth potential, many customers are not quite ready to hand over the keys owing to the threat of hackers as they can try to steal data and self-driving cars can go unofficial by exposing their driving routes and destinations that could threaten the privacy of passengers. The prospect of hackers taking control of the vehicles is even more concerning. For example, the first case of an autonomous car killing a pedestrian was reported in Arizona (USA) in 2018. In 2017, Chinese researchers revealed Tesla Model X vulnerabilities, researchers hacked the vehicle via Wi-Fi and cellular connections using software that was sent to the car's web browser in a series of circuitous computer exploits.



In June 2019, Apple, an American based company, designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services acquired Drive.ai for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition boosts Apple's own development of a self-driving vehicle system. Drive.ai, a California based company, works on autonomous cars.



Rise in the development of smart cities is a key factor driving the growth of the autonomous cars market. The electric autonomous cars help reduce air pollution in smart cities and also help to fight climate change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents can be decreased by 90%, significantly improving the safety of our roads. Several countries such as Mexico, Canada and the United States are deploying digital infrastructure to promote communication between vehicles and networks to collect essential information, thereby reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety. Therefore, rise in the development of smart cities is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous cars market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Autonomous Cars Market Characteristics



3. Autonomous Cars Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Autonomous Cars Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Autonomous Cars Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Autonomous Cars Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Autonomous Cars Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

4.2. Global Autonomous Cars Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride Hail

Ride Share

Others

5. Autonomous Cars Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Autonomous Cars Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Autonomous Cars Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Cars Market



7. China Autonomous Cars Market



8. India Autonomous Cars Market



9. Japan Autonomous Cars Market



10. Australia Autonomous Cars Market



11. Indonesia Autonomous Cars Market



12. South Korea Autonomous Cars Market



13. Western Europe Autonomous Cars Market



14. UK Autonomous Cars Market



15. Germany Autonomous Cars Market



16. France Autonomous Cars Market



17. Eastern Europe Autonomous Cars Market



18. Russia Autonomous Cars Market



19. North America Autonomous Cars Market



20. USA Autonomous Cars Market



21. South America Autonomous Cars Market



22. Brazil Autonomous Cars Market



23. Middle East Autonomous Cars Market



24. Africa Autonomous Cars Market



25. Autonomous Cars Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Autonomous Cars Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Autonomous Cars Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Cars Market



27. Autonomous Cars Market Trends And Strategies



28. Autonomous Cars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



BMW Group

Tesla Inc.

Ford Motor Company

General Motor Company

Nissan Motor Corporation

Daimler AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Aptiv

Continental AG

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Baidu Inc.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hyundai Motor company

Uber Technologies Inc.

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Fiat-Chrysler

Autoliv Inc.

Bosch GMBH

Jaguar Land Rover Limited

Subaru of America, Inc.

Audi AG

Groupe SA

AB Volvo

Robert Bosch GMBH

Denso Corporation

Samsung

Google Inc.

