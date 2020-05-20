Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial drones market.



The global commercial drones market is expected to decline from $4.14 billion in 2019 to $3.64 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.0%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $6.15 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 19.09%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the commercial drones? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commercial Drones global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial drones market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The commercial drones market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial drones market with other segments of the commercial drones market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commercial drones indicators comparison.

The commercial drones market consists of sales of commercial drones. These multi-functional flying devices are used by entities to collect and consolidate data, conduct safety and security checks and inspection. This market mainly comprises of fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones and hybrid wing drones supported by a variety of services and used for a variety of applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial drones market in 2019, followed by North America. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The commercial drones market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



Drone leasing is a better offer for most companies seeking to save on drone-related investments. Many entry-level companies that do not have sufficient financial backing can aid themselves with leasing drone-related solutions rather than purchasing them at full price. For example, Kespry and LiDARUSA are companies that focus on leasing commercial drones to other companies.



The commercial drones market covered in this report is segmented by type into fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones, hybrid drones. It is also segmented by application into agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction & archaeology, others and by technology into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous.



Increasing supply chain and manufacturing disruptions are limiting the sales of drones owing to the COVID19 outbreak. Drones manufacturers are struggling to meet production schedules across the world owing to the disruptions caused by coronavirus lockdowns in Chinese manufacturing systems. According to Drone Life's article posted in March 2020, Skydio, a USA-based company engaged in assembling drones, is suffering from supply chain disruptions caused by the slowdown in the manufacturing of the parts. Moreover, many companies are experiencing slowdowns of shutdowns in manufacturing activities due to COVID19 lockdowns, which is impacting the availability of subcomponents to the assembling companies in a snowball effect. Therefore, the disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing disruption are expected to restrict the growth of the commercial drone's market during 2020.



In January 2019, FLIR systems, Inc., a US-based company which designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and infrared camera systems, acquired Aeryon Labs for $200 million. With this acquisition, FLIR Systems will integrate their current offerings with drone technology to provide multiple solutions to many different issues. Aeryon Labs, a leading developer of high-performance unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the global military, public safety and critical infrastructure markets.



Commercial drones are being considered by companies that have last-mile delivery as a main business process. The drones will help reduce cost per delivery and delivery time, thus increasing profits. Therefore, increasing the growth of the commercial drones market. According to a McKinsey report, if companies save 40% of their delivery costs using drones, then they will enjoy a 15-20% increase in their profit margin and a 15-20% decrease in their product or service prices. For example, in March 2019, Zomato, an Indian food delivery company, has conducted experiments to enable drone delivery in their value chain.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Commercial Drones Market Characteristics



3. Commercial Drones Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Commercial Drones Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Commercial Drones Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Commercial Drones Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Commercial Drones Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Commercial Drones Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Commercial Drones Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Commercial Drones Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Commercial Drones Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Commercial Drones Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Commercial Drones Market



7. China Commercial Drones Market



8. India Commercial Drones Market



9. Japan Commercial Drones Market



10. Australia Commercial Drones Market



11. Indonesia Commercial Drones Market



12. South Korea Commercial Drones Market



13. Western Europe Commercial Drones Market



14. UK Commercial Drones Market



15. Germany Commercial Drones Market



16. France Commercial Drones Market



17. Eastern Europe Commercial Drones Market



18. Russia Commercial Drones Market



19. North America Commercial Drones Market



20. USA Commercial Drones Market



21. South America Commercial Drones Market



22. Brazil Commercial Drones Market



23. Middle East Commercial Drones Market



24. Africa Commercial Drones Market



25. Commercial Drones Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Commercial Drones Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Commercial Drones Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial Drones Market



27. Commercial Drones Market Trends And Strategies



28. Commercial Drones Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



DJI

Parrot SA

Aerovironment

PrecisionHawk

Draganfly

3D Robotics

AsTec

XAIRCRAFT

ZeroTech

Yamaha

Lockheed Martin

Yuneec

DroneDeploy

SenseFly

Insitu

Kespry

LiDARUSA

Ehang

Delair

Nutel

CyPhy

Aerialtronics

GoPro

FLIR

Intel



