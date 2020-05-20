Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the application software sector.
Key Highlights
- COVID-19 will have a long-term positive effect on the ecommerce sector, with even the most skeptical consumers forced to abandon physical stores in response to restrictions on movement.
- The impact will be most noticeable in the food and grocery segment, where online penetration is currently lower than the average across the retail industry.
- Major supermarkets are experiencing unprecedented demand for home delivery services, with the only downside being that some are unable to cope with the rush. In the UK, between the 18 and 21 March 2020, Ocado temporarily closed its website and suspended its mobile app as it struggled to handle a massive increase in orders.
Scope
- This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global ecommerce sector.
- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19.
- This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
Reasons to Buy
- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.
- It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks. COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies.
- Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the ecommerce sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.
Key Topics Covered:
COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce
- Ecommerce Sector Scorecard
- Thematic Briefing
Appendix: Our Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Tencent
- Amazon
- PayPal
- Microsoft
- Netflix
- Alphabet
- Apple
- Facebook
- Visa
- Mastercard
- Naver
- Rakuten
- Uber
- Kakao
- Didi Chuxing
- Ocado
- Airbnb
- Lyft
- JD.com
- eBay
- Sina
- Deliveroo
- Spotify
- Yandex
- Start Today
- Walmart
- DeNA
- Sohu
- Pinduoduo
- Kakaku
- Groupon
- Just Dial
- Meituan Dianping
- Rocket Internet
- MercadoLibre
- Yahoo! Japan
- Momo
- Boohoo.com
- 51job
- IAC Interactive
- B2W Cia Digital
- TripAdvisor
- AO.com
- Zillow
- Autohome
- GrubHub
- Info Edge India
- Seek
- ASOS
- Carsales.com
- Bitauto
- Fang
- Booking Holdings
- Trip.com
- Zalando
- MakeMyTrip
- Baidu
- VIP.com
- Rea Group
- Rightmove
- Purplebricks
- Delivery Hero
- Just Eat Takeaway.com
- 58.com
- Expedia
