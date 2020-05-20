BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining a novel vaccine platform to selectively deliver antigens of interest to immune cells to induce immune responses toward pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 virus or cancer cells, or reduce immune responses in the case of autoimmune or allergic diseases.



The patent application, entitled “MULTI-VALENT IMMUNOSTIMULATORS FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES, AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES, ALLERGIC DISEASES AND CANCER”, describes a platform to generate multi-valent reagents carrying an antigen (such as an antigen from SARS-CoV-2) and delivering it to immune cells such as dendritic cells, a type of antigen-presenting cell crucial for the induction and modulation of immune responses. The expected effect is a targeted therapy envisioned to selectively destroy infectious agents or cancer cells with minimal negative effect on normal cells. This may mean less severe side effects for the treated patients compared to other therapies. The technology also has uses for autoimmune diseases and allergic diseases. The Company cautions that these novel therapeutics are still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims as to their success in cancer treatment or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among others, the design of new therapeutics and methods for their use.

BriaCell has recently filed several provisional patent applications related to (1) immunotherapy; (2) antibody-based treatment; and (3) antigen-based induction of immune response, including:

Patent Application 1 (April 14, 2020 press release): Immunotherapy Approach

“INDUCING IMMUNE RESPONSES BY TRANSFORMING CANCER CELLS INTO ANTIGEN-PRESENTING CELLS”;

Based on molecular analyses of BriaCell’s whole-cell immunotherapy anti-tumor product candidate, designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and destroy the patient’s tumors by acting as antigen-presenting cells.

Patent Application 2 (April 21, 2020 press release): Antibody-Based Treatment Approach

“COMPUTER-GUIDED DESIGN OF ANTIBODIES INCLUDING NEUTRALIZING SARS-CoV-2 BINDING AGENTS”;

Antibodies designed and selected to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 using computer simulation – envisioned to prevent and treat the life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19;

BriaCell hypothesizes that antibodies may quickly and specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bind to it, and neutralize it.

Patent Application 3 (May 20, 2020 press release): Antigen-Based Immune Response Approach

“MULTI-VALENT IMMUNOSTIMULATORS FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES, AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES, ALLERGIC DISEASES AND CANCER”;

Platform to generate multi-valent reagents carrying an antigen (such as an antigen from SARS-CoV-2) and delivering it to immune cells to induce (or dampen) immune responses;

Anticipated effect is a targeted therapy envisioned to selectively destroy infectious agents or cancer cells with minimal negative effect on normal cells.

The Company cautions that COVID-19 therapeutic development is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to treat, prevent or eliminate the COVID-19 virus at this time.

The Company’s scientific experts have read and approved the scientific disclosures contained in the press release.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

