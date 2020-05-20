Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anechoic Chamber Market by Type (Semi Anechoic chamber and Full Anechoic chamber), End-Use Application (Automotive, Military & Defense, IT & Telecom, Consumer Appliances and Electronics, Medical, and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anechoic chamber market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 to USD 1.5 billion by 2025.



The anechoic chamber market is expected to be driven by the stringent government regulations pertaining to electromagnetic interference (EMI) in the electronics industry, increasing trend of outsourcing testing, inspection and certification (TIC) that require anechoic chambers, increased need for the anechoic chamber for electromagnetic compatibility pre-compliance testing, and growing use of industry-specific customized anechoic chambers. The growth of the market is expected to be hindered by the high cost involved in electromagnetic compatibility testing and the occurrences of errors while testing.



Semi anechoic chamber market expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The semi-anechoic chamber market holds the largest share of about 80% of the total market size in the year 2020. The reason for this huge market demand is its unique characteristic that allows the user to constantly adjust for background noise. This allows the user to test the components faster as compared to other chambers. It makes the semi-anechoic chamber perfect for immunity testing and keeping an eye on compliant emissions. This also allows the user to have more accurate testing and also is less risky of damages. The demand for semi-anechoic chambers is expected to grow due to the unique characteristics it possesses.



Anechoic chamber market for IT & Telecom to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



In the IT & Telecom sector, servers, blade servers, Ethernet switches, routers, photocopiers, fax machines, cables, and many other information technology equipments (ITE) comes under the category of electromagnetic compatibility. The growth of wireless mobile subscribers has completely outnumbered the number of wired subscribers. This unprecedented growth exponentially increases the number of equipment in the system, and the large concentration of the system over limited space further increases the chance for electromagnetic interference. Thus, the designers and manufacturers, through EMC/EMI/RF testing, assure the performance of IT & Telecom equipment, in terms of both hardware and software. Equipment testing is conducted during R&D, manufacturing, and certification stages. With EMC/EMI/RF testing, mobile device manufacturers can ensure that new products adhere to global standards.



The implementation of 5G technology will also introduce new devices that can adapt to the latest 5G technology. The testing of the 5G transmission antennas through EMC/EMI/RF testing will help to assure that the antennas are working properly. There will be many 5G devices whose components would be needed to be tested by the anechoic chambers. The anechoic chamber also helps to determine

the best position for positioning the 5G radio equipment and the antennas so that they get the best possible signals.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for anechoic chamber market during the forecast period



The growing demand for modern gadgets and latest medical innovations offer a wide scope opportunity for the anechoic chambers. Various aerospace companies are also investing for their production in the APAC region due to cheap labor services and also because of ease in foreign investments norms. All these factors are expected to fuel the anechoic chamber market in the APAC region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in Anechoic Chambers Market

4.2 Anechoic Chambers Market, by Country

4.3 Anechoic Chambers Market, by Application and Region

4.4 Anechoic Chambers Market in APAC, by Application

4.5 Anechoic Chambers Market Share, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Across the Electronics Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Trend of Outsourcing Testing, Inspection, and Certification (Tic) Services That Require Anechoic Chambers

5.2.1.3 Increased Need for Anechoic Chambers for Electromagnetic Compatibility Pre-Compliance Testing

5.2.1.4 Growing Use of Industry-Specific Customized Anechoic Chambers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Involved in Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Used in Anechoic Chamber

5.2.2.2 Occurrences of Errors While Testing in Anechoic Chambers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of the Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market

5.2.3.2 Evolution of 5G Technology

5.2.3.3 Increasing Application of Anechoic Chambers in Robotics Testing

5.2.3.4 Testing Opportunities in 2D Electronics and Molecular Electronics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Long Lead Time for Overseas Qualification Assessments

5.2.4.2 Testing the Flammability of the Equipment That is Being Tested

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Anechoic Chamber Market



6 Anechoic Chamber Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi Anechoic Chamber

6.2.1 Electromagnetic Compatibility and Radio Frequency Testing in Anechoic Chambers Help in Absorbing Different Bands of Frequency

6.3 Full Anechoic Chamber

6.3.1 Full and Hemi Anechoic Chambers Provide Low-Cost and Size-Effective Testing



7 Anechoic Chamber Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Increasing Need for Measuring Radio Frequency Emissions in Vehicles on Board to Boost the Demand for Anechoic Chambers

7.3 Military & Defense

7.3.1 Implementation of Standards and Government Regulations Related to Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing to Increase Demand for Anechoic Chambers

7.4 IT & Telecom

7.4.1 Growing Need for Testing 5G Transmission Antennas to Fuel the Demand for Anechoic Chambers

7.5 Consumer Appliances and Electronics

7.5.1 Need to Adhere to the Safety Standards of Consumer Electronics Related to Electromagnetic Compatibility and Electromagnetic Interference Testing to Propel the Demand for Anechoic Chambers

7.6 Medical

7.6.1 Need to Maintain A Proper Functioning of Medical Equipment Related to Electromagnetic Interference Testing to Boost the Demand for Anechoic Chambers in the Medical Sector

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Increasing Demand for Anechoic Chambers in Different Sectors



8 Anechoic Chamber Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Modern Gadgets and Innovations in Medical Equipment Offer Growth Opportunities for the Anechoic Chamber Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Communication Equipment Testing and Automotive Testing to Boost the Market Growth in Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Compact Cars and Electronic Components Are Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Mexico Market

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Complexity of Automobile Electronics and Increasing Focus on R&D to Boost the Demand for Anechoic Chambers

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 High Demand for Emc/Emi Testing Across Aerospace and Military Applications to Boost the Demand for Anechoic Chamber

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Emi Vulnerable Equipment in Military & Defense Applications

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Equipment

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Expanding Telecommunication Industry to Drive the Growth of the Anechoic Chamber Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Increase in FDI in the Industrial Sector Owing to Technological Advancements to Boost the Demand for Anechoic Chambers

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Initiatives by the Government to Boost the Aviation Sector to Increase the Need for Testing the Components in Anechoic Chambers

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World (Row)

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1.1 Growing Investments in Communication, Infrastructure, and Networking Applications to Increase the Adoption of Anechoic Chambers

8.5.2 South America

8.5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Wireless Communication and Networking Solutions to Drive the Market Growth in South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Anechoic Chamber Market

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Strength of Service Portfolio

9.5 Business Strategy Excellence

9.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.6.1 Product Launches



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tdk Corporation

10.3 Esco Technologies (Ets-Lindgren)

10.4 Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

10.5 Eckel Industries

10.6 Albatross Projects

10.7 Frankonia Group

10.8 Comtest Engineering

10.9 Cuming Microwave Corporation

10.10 Ecotone System



