The global digital shipyard market is projected to grow from USD 693 million in 2020 to USD 3,967 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2030. Siemens (Germany), AVEVA Group PLC (UK), Dassault Systemes (France), SAP (Germany), and Accenture (Ireland) are some of the leading players covered in this report.

Increase in the adoption of disruptive technologies by commercial and defense shipyards is driving digital shipyard market growth

An increase in the adoption of disruptive technologies as well as the modernization & procurement plans of various commercial and defense shipyards are the major factors expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Based on shipyard type, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on shipyard type, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period by 2030 due to increasing maritime trade, which has resulted in a rise in the demand for commercial ships and growth of the digital shipyard market. Navantia (Spain) partnered with Siemens (Germany) for digitalized shipbuilding solutions, which is a cloud-based platform that covers the whole lifecycle process of the vessel, from its initial conception and simulation until the final phase and maintenance phase of the ship.

Based on process, the manufacturing & planning segment is projected to hold a larger share in the digital shipyard market over the forecast period

The process segment is expected to hold a larger share compared to other segments in the digital shipyard market. The use of disruptive technologies in various processes of the shipyard industry has enabled these processes to be more aligned, interdependent, and of high value to achieve sustainable growth.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional digital shipyard market. The region has witnessed rapid economic development over the years, resulting in an increase in maritime trade. The demand for advancements in processes, quick delivery, reduced cost, high regulation standards, etc. is expected to grow more in the forecast period and is thus leading to the growth of the digital shipyard market in emerging economies such as India and China. Due to the increasing awareness of the significance of the intelligent technologies in the marine sector, demand for digital shipyards is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, which offers potential for growth to digital technology providers and system integrators in this region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Digital Shipyard Market Opportunities

4.2 North American Digital Shipyard Market Size, by Shipyard Type & by Country

4.3 Digital Shipyard Market Cagr, by Country

4.4 Digital Shipyard Market, by Capacity

4.5 Digital Shipyard Market, by End Use

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of Product Lifecycle Management (Plm) Solutions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Maintenance Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Procurement of Advanced Vessels by Navies Across the Globe

5.2.1.4 Rise in Global Seaborne Trade

5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of New Manufacturing Technologies in Shipbuilding

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Vulnerability to Cyber Threats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Digital Twin in Shipbuilding Industry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Augmented Reality in Shipbuilding

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Acquisition of Digital Shipyard Software Solutions

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Advancements in Shipyards

6.2.1 Digital Twin

6.2.2 Internet of Things (Iot)

6.2.3 Augmented Reality

6.2.4 Blockchain

6.3 Value Chain

6.3.1 Design & Engineering

6.3.2 Manufacturing

6.3.3 Maintenance & Support

6.3.4 Simulation & Training

6.4 Emerging Trends in Shipbuilding

6.4.1 3D Printing

6.4.2 Big Data

6.4.3 Predictive Maintenance

6.5 Use Cases

6.5.1 Damen Shipyard Signed an Agreement with Ramlab to Manufacture the First 3D Printed Propeller

6.5.2 Bae Systems to Develop Australia'S First Digital Shipyard

6.5.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries to Use Robots for Shipbuilding

6.5.4 Damen Shipyard Investing in the Use of Vr in Shipbuilding

6.6 Innovation and Patent Analysis

7 Digital Shipyard Market, by Shipyard Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Shipyards

7.2.1 Increasing Maritime Trade, Especially in Asia Pacific, Boosts Demand for Commercial Shipyards

7.3 Military Shipyards

7.3.1 Increasing Procurement of Advanced Vessels by Navies Across the Globe Drives Military Shipyard Segment

8 Digital Shipyard Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Augmented & Virtual Reality (Ar & Vr)

8.2.1 Use of Ar & Vr Devices for Various Processes in Shipbuilding is Driving the Market for Digital Shipyard

8.3 Digital Twin & Simulation

8.3.1 Digital Twin & Simulation are Emerging Technologies Used Extensively for the Modernization of Shipbuilding

8.4 Additive Manufacturing

8.4.1 Additive Manufacturing Assists Navies in Designing and Engineering Solutions Across the Globe

8.5 Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics

8.5.1 Increasing Global Maritime Trade Fuels Demand for High-End Technologies to Achieve Digitalization in Shipyards

8.6 Robotic Process Automation

8.6.1 Demand for Sophisticated and Time-Saving Solutions in Shipyard Processes Drives Demand for Robotic Process Automation

8.7 Industrial Internet of Things (Iiot)

8.7.1 Increase in Demand for Technological Advancements in Shipbuilding Boosts the Iiot Segment

8.8 Cybersecurity

8.8.1 Significant need to Combat Increasing Cyberthreats in Modernized Shipyards Fuels Cybersecurity Segment

8.9 Blockchain

8.9.1 Demand for Blockchain Technology in Medium and Large Shipyards is Rising

8.10 Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

8.10.1 Adoption of Plm and Cloud-Based Maintenance Systems Across Shipbuilding is Increasing

9 Digital Shipyard Market, by Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small Shipyards

9.2.1 Increase in Modernization Plans of Small Shipyards Drives the Market for their Digitalization

9.3 Medium Shipyards

9.3.1 Smart Solutions Drive the Market for Medium Digital Shipyards

9.4 Large Shipyards

9.4.1 Upgradation and Procurement Plans by Navies Across the Globe Drive the Market for Large Shipyards

10 Digital Shipyard Market, by Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research & Development

10.2.1 Demand for Modernization Drives Research & Development Activities in Digital Shipyards

10.3 Design & Engineering

10.3.1 Demand for Sophisticated Engineering Solutions in Shipyards is Increasing

10.4 Manufacturing & Planning

10.4.1 Use of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies and Plm Solutions in Shipbuilding is on the Rise

10.5 Maintenance & Support

10.5.1 Increasing Use of High-End Technologies for Maintenance & Support of Products & Services Drives the Segment

10.6 Training & Simulation

10.6.1 Demand for Training & Simulation Programs for Skilled Workforce in Shipbuilding is High

11 Digital Shipyard Market, by Digitalization Level

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fully Digital Shipyard

11.2.1 Procurement Plans for Advanced Vessels by Navies Across the Globe Drive the Market for Fully Digital Shipyards

11.3 Semi Digital Shipyard

11.3.1 Modernization Plans are Leading to Growth in Small and Medium-Sized Semi Digital Shipyards

11.4 Partially Digital Shipyard

11.4.1 Increase in Adoption of Plm Solutions Drives Market for Small and Medium Partially Digital Shipyards

12 Digital Shipyard Market, by End Use

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Implementation

12.2.1 Procurement Plans by Navies Drive Implementation of Disruptive Technologies in Shipyards

12.3 Upgrades & Services

12.3.1 need to Upgrade Existing Technologies Drives Growth of Upgrades & Services Segment

13 Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East

13.6 Rest of the World

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Analysis

14.2.1 Digital Shipyard Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

14.2.2 Visionary Leaders

14.2.3 Innovators

14.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.5 Emerging Companies

14.3 Ranking Analysis of Companies in Digital Shipyard Market, 2019

14.3.1 Winning Imperatives, by Key Player

14.3.1.1 Siemens

14.3.1.2 Aveva Group PLC

14.3.1.3 SAP

14.3.1.4 Accenture

14.3.1.5 Dassault Systemes

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 Contracts and Agreements

14.4.2 New Product Launches

14.4.3 Collaborations and Partnerships

14.4.4 Other Strategies

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Siemens

15.2 Dassault Systemes

15.3 Aveva Group PLC

15.4 Accenture

15.5 SAP

15.6 BAE Systems

15.7 Hexagon

15.8 Altair Engineering, Inc.

15.9 Wartsila

15.10 Inmarsat PLC

15.11 IFS AB

15.12 Pemamek Ltd.

15.13 Aras

15.14 Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd.

15.15 SSI

15.16 Kuka AG

15.17 Ibaset

15.18 Prostep AG

15.19 Kranendonk Smart Robotics

15.20 Damen Shipyards Group

