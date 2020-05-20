Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Microbials Market by Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa), Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Application, Formulation, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for agricultural microbials was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025.



Factors such as the rise in adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices across the globe, reduced development cost for microbials in comparison to conventional chemical pesticides, target specificity associated with microbial pesticides, and the rising trend of adopting organic farming practices are projected to drive the growth of this market.



The bacteria segment is projected to be the largest segment in the agricultural microbials market during the forecast period.

The bacteria segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, with USD 8.7 billion by 2025. There are around 1,408,525 strains of bacteria successfully registered, and they are the largest class of microorganism strains that have been registered and used for various industrial purposes. Bacterial strains have been most successfully isolated and used for cultivation purposes compared to all the other microorganisms, and form 43.5% of all the microorganisms strains registered globally. The application of bacteria in agriculture has increased in terms of biofertilizers and biopesticides, as these sustainably provide higher and healthy yields. Their benefits in achieving a holistic plant growth in cultivation increase their usage in the market.



The foliar segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Foliar mode of application is widely used to apply microbials. It is mostly used for many fruit, vegetable, and flower crops. Microbials can be foliar applied as liquid or suspensions to crops. Soluble suspensions of microbials are useful in foliar spray and are lower in cost as compared to synthetic fertilizers. During flowering in spring, when soil moisture and temperature are not favorable for root growth, foliar spray is advantageous to meet the internal demand of micronutrients in the plants.



By function, the crop protection segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the agricultural microbials market during the forecast period. By function, the crop protection segment is projected to witness higher growth, at a CAGR of 15.98% by 2025. The microbial pest control provides a significant amount of target specificity and ecological safety and hence can be applied uniquely or in combination with other pest management programs. Thus, the growers increasingly find the application of the products in this segment, so their market seems to grow rapidly.



By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the agricultural microbials market during the forecast period.

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to account for the largest market share of USD 1.3 billion by 2025. The rapidly shifting focus on the consumption of fruits and vegetables in the population to achieve optimum nutrition is driving the market. There has also been a rise in the production quantities of fruits and vegetables across the globe. The rising per capita incomes of the population in the developed and developing countries also drive the demand for naturally produced foods.

The North American region is projected to account for the largest market share of the agricultural microbials market in 2025.

North America is projected to have the largest share of USD 4.0 billion in 2025. The region is experiencing high growth in organic farming practices, farm conversions from conventional to organic, and development of newer biological solutions through research. The increasing growth of high-value crops and rising awareness among farmers about the environmental benefits of microbial solutions are expected to provide more scope for agricultural microbials market expansion. Populations in this region also are becoming more concerned regarding food safety and quality; thus, the governments have to invest more so that they meet these needs of the population, which tends to increase the demand for microbial solutions in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Agricultural Microbials Market

4.2 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Formulation

4.3 North America: Agricultural Microbials Market, by Key Country & Type

4.4 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Crop Type & Region

4.5 Agricultural Microbials Market: Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increase in Production of Horticultural Crops

5.2.2 Increase in Usage of Agricultural Biologicals

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Practices Across the Globe

5.3.1.2 Lower Development Costs for Microbial as Compared to That of Chemical Solutions

5.3.1.3 Target Specificity of Microbial Crop Protectants

5.3.1.4 Rise in the Trend of Adopting Organic Farming Practices

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Shorter Shelf Life and Complex Storage Requirements of Microbial Products to Discourage Its Usage for Cultivation

5.3.2.2 Low Awareness Among Farmer Pertaining to Biofertilizers and High Labor Costs

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Significant Development in the Seed Treatment Segment

5.3.3.2 Investments Being Made in Research by Key Market Players

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Unorganized Markets and the Easy Availability of Cheaper Chemical Fertilizers That Act as Substitutes

5.3.4.2 Regulatory Barriers

6 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bacteria

6.2.1 Bacillus Spp.

6.2.2 Rhizobium Spp.

6.2.3 Other Bacteria

6.3 Fungi

6.3.1 Trichoderma Spp.

6.3.2 Mycorrhizal Fungi

6.3.3 Other Fungi

6.4 Viruses

6.5 Protozoa

7 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soil Amendment

7.2.1 Biofertilizers

7.2.1.1 the Market for Microbial Biofertilizers is Witnessing a High Demand for Nitrogen and Phosphorous Biofertilizers

7.2.2 Biostimulants

7.2.2.1 the Ease of Application and Smaller Quantities Required Are Factors Driving the Demand for Microbial Biostimulants

7.3 Crop Protection

7.3.1 Bioinsecticides

7.3.1.1 Food Security and High-Quality Are the Pressing Issues Globally for the Safety of Products That Witness a High Demand

7.3.2 Biofungicides

7.3.2.1 Development of New and Innovative Products With Various Benefits to Drive the Growth of the Microbial Fungicides Market

7.3.3 Bioherbicides

7.3.3.1 the Market for Bioherbicides is Yet to Witness Stable Growth in Various Countries With Ongoing Studies on the Development of Beneficial Microbial and Biological Products

7.3.4 Bionematicides

7.3.4.1 Slow Growth in the Market Due to Fewer Bionematicidal Products in the Market

7.3.5 Other Crop Protection Functions

7.3.5.1 Due to the Lesser Usage of Other Kinds of Microbial Products, the Market Remains Small Yet is Growing Slowly

8 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cereals & Grains

8.2.1 Higher Nutrient Content Achieved by the Use of Biologicals and Microbials to Fuel the Demand

8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3.1 High Efficiency of Microbials in Crop Protection and Nutrition Fuels Their Usage in the Cultivation of Oilseeds & Pulses

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 Use of Microbials for Producing Fruits & Vegetables is Growing Significantly Due to Increased Demand for Production

8.5 Other Crop Types

8.5.1 Market for Microbials in Turfs, Forages, and Ornamentals Growing Slowly With Increasing Usage in Urban Areas

9 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Foliar Spray

9.2.1 Foliar Spray is Actively Adopted Due to Its Wide Range of Benefits

9.3 Soil Treatment

9.3.1 Lesser Use of Soil Treatment Method Seen in the Market Due to Ecological and Physical Restraints

9.4 Seed Treatment

9.4.1 Increasing Use of Seed Treatment Method Due to Benefits Such as Lesser Quantity of Crop Inputs Needed

9.5 Post-Harvest

9.5.1 Application of Fertilizers Post-Harvest is Increasingly Adopted to Avoid Huge Product Losses That Farmers Face Worldwide

10 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Formulation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.2.1 the Use of Dry Fertilizers Due to Their Uniform Nutrient Distribution Property

10.2.2 Dry Granules

10.2.3 Water Dispersible Granules

10.2.4 Water Dispersible Granules

10.3 Liquid

10.3.1 the Liquid Agricultural Microbials Market is Well Developed for Conventional Fertilizers and is Developing for Microbial Fertilizers Due to its Increasing Usage

10.3.2 Emulsifiable Concentrates

10.3.3 Suspension Concentrates

10.3.4 Soluble Liquid Concentrates

11 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Rest of the World

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Company Ranking

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Visionary Leaders

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For SME's/Start-Ups)

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Starting Blocks

12.4.3 Responsive Companies

12.4.4 Dynamic Companies

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Expansions

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Agreements

13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 Bayer CropScience

13.3 Monsanto Company

13.4 Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd.

13.5 Corteva Agriscience

13.6 Syngenta AG

13.7 Upl Ltd.

13.8 Novozymes

13.9 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

13.10 Isagro S.P.A.

13.11 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

13.12 Valent Biosciences LLC

13.13 Certis USA LLC

13.14 Marrone Bio Innovations

13.15 Bioworks Inc.

13.16 Koppert Biological Systems B.V

13.17 Lallemand Plant Care

13.18 Agrilife Biosolutions Ltd.

13.19 Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.

13.20 Pivot Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2p3iom

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900