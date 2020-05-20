Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Antimicrobial Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are growing demand from healthcare industry and increasing application in sportswear. Stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Medical textiles lead the usage of antimicrobial textiles owing to increasing application as medical curtains, bed sheets and pillow coverings, mattress covers and linens, hospitalgowns and others for maintaining hygiene environment. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for antimicrobial textiles with India, China, Japan as major countries in consumption.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Application in Medical Textiles
Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Region
Competitive Landscape
The global antimicrobial textiles market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Unitika Trading Co. Ltd, Birlacril, Jinda Nano Tech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt.Ltd, Trevira GmbH.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Application in Sportswear
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulatuions
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Quaternary Ammonium
5.1.2 Triclosan
5.1.3 Cyclodextrin
5.1.4 Chitosan
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Medical Textiles
5.2.2 Apparel
5.2.3 Home Textiles
5.2.4 Industrial Textiles
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Birlacril
6.4.2 Herculite
6.4.3 Jinda Nano Tech(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd
6.4.4 Life Threads
6.4.5 Microban International
6.4.6 Milliken & Company
6.4.7 Sanitized AG
6.4.8 Sinterama S.p.A.
6.4.9 Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt.Ltd
6.4.10 Trevira GmbH
6.4.11 Unitika Trading Co.Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Non-Toxic and Bio-Compatible Products
7.2 Other Opportunities
