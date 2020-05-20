Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Antimicrobial Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are growing demand from healthcare industry and increasing application in sportswear. Stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Medical textiles lead the usage of antimicrobial textiles owing to increasing application as medical curtains, bed sheets and pillow coverings, mattress covers and linens, hospitalgowns and others for maintaining hygiene environment. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for antimicrobial textiles with India, China, Japan as major countries in consumption.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Application in Medical Textiles

Antimicrobial agents are used to kill microorganisms or to inhibit their growth. Antimicrobial fibers are textiles to which antimicrobial agents have been applied, either at the surface or within the fibers.

Antimicrobial agents are introduced to the fiber during spinning or extrusion, combined with dyes or pigments or applied as a finishing process. The chosen method is determined by a variety of factors including final use of the fabric, the capability of the manufacturer and budget.

Healthcare industry leads in the usage of antimicrobial textiles. These textiles are used in making medical curtains, bed sheets and pillow coverings, mattress covers and linens, hospitalgowns which helps to check microbe's growth on the substrate.

In 2019, eighthospitals including Emory Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente and few others announced, beganconstruction and facility expansion in United States with budget worth ~USD 1 billion.

Few antimicrobial agents that are used during the textile manufacturing process are Triclosan, cyclodextrin, chitosan, Quaternary ammonium and Others.

Healthcare industry leads in the utilization of antimicrobial textiles with China, United States, Germany, Japan playing a major role in this market.

Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for antimicrobial textiles during the forecast period. In countries like China, India and Japan because of growing public health awareness, the demand and utilization of antimicrobial textiles has been increasing the scope of this market during the forecast period.

The largest producers of antimicrobial textiles are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of antimicrobial textiles are Unitika Trading Co. Ltd, Birlacril, Jinda Nano Tech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt.Ltd, Sanitized AG.

Several finishing techniques in the manufacture of antimicrobial textiles include spraying, curing, plasma sputtering, pad dying and others among which Plasma sputtering is a dry and eco-friendly technology, which offers an attractive alternative to add new functionalities such as water repellence, long-term hydrophilicity, mechanical, electrical and other antibacterial properties.

As of February 2019, there had been a total of 33,000 hospitals in China, an increase from 1,866 in the same period in 2018 which created scope for antimicrobial textiles market in the region.

The aforementioned factors coupled with government support are contributing to the increasing demand for antimicrobial textiles market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global antimicrobial textiles market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Unitika Trading Co. Ltd, Birlacril, Jinda Nano Tech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt.Ltd, Trevira GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Application in Sportswear

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulatuions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Quaternary Ammonium

5.1.2 Triclosan

5.1.3 Cyclodextrin

5.1.4 Chitosan

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Medical Textiles

5.2.2 Apparel

5.2.3 Home Textiles

5.2.4 Industrial Textiles

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Birlacril

6.4.2 Herculite

6.4.3 Jinda Nano Tech(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd

6.4.4 Life Threads

6.4.5 Microban International

6.4.6 Milliken & Company

6.4.7 Sanitized AG

6.4.8 Sinterama S.p.A.

6.4.9 Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt.Ltd

6.4.10 Trevira GmbH

6.4.11 Unitika Trading Co.Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Non-Toxic and Bio-Compatible Products

7.2 Other Opportunities



