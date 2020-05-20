Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The private cloud services market is poised to grow by USD 70.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The reports on private cloud services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of cloud among SMEs.

The private cloud services market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security as one of the prime reasons driving the private cloud services market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private cloud services market vendors that include BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Also, the private cloud services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • IaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BMC Software Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • VMware Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6crts9

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900