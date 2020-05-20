F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20 May 2020, at 14.00 EEST
F-Secure Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Pertti Ervi
F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ervi, Pertti
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20200514130854_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,906 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,906 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Contact information:
Tiina Sarhimaa, Vice President, General Counsel, F-Secure Corporation
+358 50 561 0080
investor-relations@f-secure.com
F-Secure Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND